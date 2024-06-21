Aavesham Hindi OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Fahadh Faasil's action-comedy

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is undeniably one of the biggest sensations from the Malayalam industry that captivated audiences and critics alike with its strong presence. The film, released in theaters on April 11, 2024, received immense love and praise for its captivating storyline and the mind-blowing performance by Fahadh Faasil and other ensemble actors.

Later the film graced its presence on Prime Video in Malayalam language and left everyone stunned. Now, Fahadh Faasil starrer is all set to captivate the North audience. Have a look!

Aavesham to stream on Disney+Hotstar

Aavesham will be streaming in Hindi on Disney+Hotstar from June 28, 2024. The official makers took to their social media platform Instagram to share a short clip from the film, and wrote, “Don’t understand? You will understand on the 28th. Watch Aavesham in Hindi streaming from June 28th. #AaveshamOnHotstar.”

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to see Fahadh Faasil as Ranganna.

A user wrote, “Disney+ Hotstar thank you.” Another one wrote, “I was waiting for Hindi for a long time, now I will see.

More about Aavesham

The story of Aavesham centers on three young people who move to Bangalore to pursue engineering degrees and become involved in a fight with some of their more experienced classmates.

Advertisement

They enlist the help of Ranga, a local gangster, in their quest for vengeance. How the three boys' lives change after they meet Ranganna forms the crux of the story.

Jithu Madhavan who directed Romancham is behind Aavesham, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the title character.

Apart from the legendary Fahadh Faasil, numerous other notable actors such as Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and many more make significant appearances in the movie.

The flick has been bankrolled under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil & Friends, Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed.

Sushin Shyam of Manjummel Boys fame oversaw the mass entertainer's background scores and musical selections, and the editing part was handled by Bheeshma Parvam fame Vivek Harshan.

ALSO READ: Aavesham OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Fahadh Faasil starrer action drama