Rs 30 crore: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s buys second property, a duplex house in Mumbai’s Pali Hill with Rs 1.84 crore stamp duty

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been riding high on his successes for quite some time now. And recently the actor stepped into making a massive investment and became the proud owner of a sprawling new duplex in the business capital of India, Mumbai.

As reported by Square Yards, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s brand new duplex is situated in the posh area of Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai. The location is already a prime spot opted for many celebrities in the entertainment industry to build a home due to its shorter commute distances from prime shooting locations and studios.

Talking about specific details, the property is spread out across a massive space of approximately 2971 square feet. Additionally, the duplex has come in with four dedicated parking spaces.

The luxury property comes with a price tag of Rs. 30.6 crores. The actor has paid a stamp duty of Rs. 1.84 crores as well as a registration fee of Rs. 30K. Prithviraj’s swanky duplex was obtained under the name of Prithviraj Productions Private Limited, the actor’s own production house.

For the unversed, the actor, along with his wife, Supriya, are already owners of an existing home in the same area previously. The older apartment was priced at Rs. 17 crores and is situated in the Pali Hill locality itself.

Coming to the actor’s life besides work commitments, it is rather rare that Prithviraj happens to make a public appearance or get clicked by the paparazzi. However, back on August 7, 2024, the star was clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai, as he stepped out and about in the city for some work.

He looked handsome as always, clad in a crisp white shirt. Prithviraj politely waved and interacted a bit with the paparazzi, before getting inside of his car.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a few projects in the pipeline for him, including Vilayath Buddha and L2: Empuraan. He also has the movie titled Nobody by Nissam Basheer on the cards for him.

