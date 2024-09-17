WATCH: Dulquer Salmaan relishes Onam Sadya on traditional banana leaves with his Kaantha co-stars Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Kaantha has become the talk of the town as the project marks his collaboration with Rana Daggubati. Helmed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha is all set to go on floors with Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Recently, pictures and videos of the pooja ceremony from the sets of Kaantha went viral on social media. In the latest turn of events, the makers have released another wholesome video showcasing the celebration of Onam on the sets featuring DQ, Rana Daggubati, and Bhagyashri Borse.

Check out the video below!

Moreover, actress Bhagyashri Borse also shared a picture on her Instagram highlighting the grand feast that was arranged on the sets.

The video begins with the actors’ trio moving towards the eating area where a grand feast of South Indian delicacy is organized. Further, we can also see DQ, Rana, and Borse relishing the delicious food on traditional banana leaves with the entire team of their film Kaantha.

Sharing the heartwarming video, the makers of Kaantha penned, “When it’s Sadya, smiles and stars, remember it’s Onam! Onam celebrations with @dulQuer @ranadaggubati #BhagyaShriBorse @thondankani and team Kaantha was pure magic!”

Such a wonderful way to stay rooted in your culture and celebrate the many festivities with people. Right?

While DQ looks dapper clad in traditional attire comprising of a white shirt paired with a matching veshti with a golden border, Rana also opted for a similar fit with an additional grey t-shirt underneath. The Baahubali actor was also seen posing with dear friend Salmaan in the video. On the other hand, Bhagyashri Borse kept it cool and comfy and was seen dressed in a kurta and legging set. She kept her look minimal and left her long hair open.

What’s the most attractive thing about the video? Well, the makers tried hinting that the film might have a black-and-white theme and shared the Onam celebration video in a black-and-white frame.

Yes, that’s right. As per a report by 123Telugu, Kaantha might be shot in black and white, similar to Dulquer's father Mammootty's Bramayugam. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the reports. Meanwhile, apart from this DQ will also be seen in the film Lucky Bashkar, which will hit the silver screen on October 31st, 2024.

