Tovino Thomas suspects theatre owners' involvement as ARM full movie leaks online, director Jithin Laal shares shocking video

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) hit the big screens on September 12. However, within a week of its release, the film has fallen prey to piracy. The film has leaked online and is available on several platforms for free. Raising concern over the issue, Tovino told Asianet News that he could not believe the film was available with such clarity online.

Expressing his disbelief, Tovino Thomas said, "The visuals in the leaked online version are shot without any shake. It is impossible to achieve such clarity without the knowledge of the theatre owners. Shooting the whole film inside a theatre with a handheld phone or camera, not using a tripod, is simply beyond human capacity."

The ARM actor further added that other facts might be involved behind the online leak of the film. He also shared that the whole thing seems planned to him and a special group might be behind it. He said, "Have you seen someone shooting the film inside a theatre? I haven't seen."

Tovino also suggests that an inquiry into this matter should be initiated to figure out how the film leaked online.

Earlier, ARM director Jithin Laal also shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein a person was comfortably watching his film on the phone. Sharing the shocking video, he wrote, "A friend send me this .. heart breaking… vere onnum parayan ella … telegram vazhi ARM kanendavar kanatte … alathe enth parayana (A friend send me this.. heart breaking.. I have nothing to say and those who watched the film via Telegram.. let them watch.. what else can I even say.)"

Advertisement

Check out his post below:

ARM starring Tovino Thomas is running successfully in theaters. The film also featured Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Directed by Jithin Laal, the film has earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office. It is yet to see how ARM performs in theaters after being subjected to online piracy by miscreants.



ALSO READ: ARM And Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collections: Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali's Onam releases bring back glory for Mollywood