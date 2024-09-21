7 Telugu action thrillers on OTT to binge ahead of Devara's release: Pushpa: The Rise, Dasara to Goodachari

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is all set to release in theaters next week, September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film is said to be an action thriller. If you are a fan of such action saga films and cannot wait for Devara to release, then you are at the right place. Here, we have compiled a list of Telugu action thriller movies that you can binge-watch on OTT before the release of the Jr NTR starrer film.

7 Telugu action thrillers to watch on OTT

Eagle (2024)

OTT platform - Amazon Prime Video

Rating - 6/10 on IMDb

If you are a fan of Ravi Teja's films, then do watch this action thriller on OTT. The film follows the life of Sahadev Varma who is a skilled assassin and disguises himself as a farmer. However, his life takes a turn when a journalist named Nalini uncovers his past and secret mission.

V (2020)

OTT platform - Amazon Prime Video

Rating - 6.8/10 on IMDb

V starring Nani and Sudheer Babu is one of the best action thrillers of Telugu cinema. The film revolves around the life of a police officer and a mysterious killer named V. They lock horns with each other in the film when the killer challenges the officer to try and stop him from going on a killing spree.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

OTT platform - Amazon Prime Video

Rating - 7.6/10 on IMDb

The craze of Pushpa is not over despite so many years of its release and it is still one of the best Telugu action thrillers on OTT. The makers will release the second installment of the Allu Arjun starrer on December 6. Talking about Pushpa 1, the film shows the life of a person named Pushpa who rises as a formidable enemy in red sandalwood smuggling. However, a police officer ensures to hunt him down and bring his illegal business to closure.

Goodachari (2018)

OTT platform - Amazon Prime Video

Rating - 7.8/10 on IMDb

Are you a fan of intense action thrillers? If yes, then do watch Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film follows the life of a Gopi who follows his father's footsteps and joins RAW. However, he is falsely framed in the murder of his superiors. However, he tries his best to uncover the truth and clear his name from the conspiracy.

Dhruva (2016)

OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar

Rating - 7.7/10 on IMDb

Ram Charan and action thrillers go hand in hand. If you do not believe it, then do watch Dhruva. This film is about an IPS officer who uncovers an organized crime in the network. Therefore, he intends to take down the miscreants, along with their mastermind, to seek justice. However, he finds himself in several challenging situations, testing his will and patience.

Dasara (2023)

OTT platform - Netflix

Rating - 6.6/10 on IMDb

Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh has been winning several accolades ever since it was released in theaters last year. This Telugu action thriller film is set in a town where men are typically alcoholics. The film further shows the bond between three childhood friends and chaotic lives. However, their lives turn upside down when one of them dies tragically, leaving the others in shock.

Pokiri (2006)

OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar

Rating - 8/10 on IMDb

Mahesh Babu is surely one of the best actors of our century and this film proves it. In Pokiri, the actor plays the role of Pandu who works as a hitman. However, he struggles to maintain a balance in his life as he deals with a police officer who is behind the life of his love interest. Nonetheless, the film's epic showdown is something worth a watch.

Which one of these Telugu action thrillers on OTT do you want to watch? Let us know in the comments.

