WATCH: Nani jets off to Dubai in style; actor's all-black outfit and barefoot look turns heads at Hyderabad airport

Superstar Nani stunned everyone as the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on September 14. He was captured as he made his way inside the airport to leave for Dubai. What made everyone surprised was that Nani was seen looking super stylish in his all-black outfit but ditched any footwear. Yes! you read that right. The Saripodhaa Sanivaaram actor was captured barefoot at the airport. Check out the video below!

The Hi Nanna actor opted for a casual black half-sleeve shirt and paired it with a matching pant. To complete his look, Nani carried an elegant stole on one shoulder. For the people who do not know, the actor basically was captured in the divine Ayyappa Swamy attire. The media present at the venue clicked his pictures and took videos however the actor was seen in a hurry. Along with his staff, Nani went inside the airport.

