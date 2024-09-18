'We have dedicated ourselves to audience as Gods': When Allu Arjun weighed in on nepotism debate - THROWBACK

Allu Arjun comes from a family of renowned actors and producers. His father, Allu Aravind, is considered one of the most powerful producers in South Indian cinema, and his uncle, Chiranjeevi, is a legendary actor. During the success meet of his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020, the actor was asked to share his opinion on the ongoing nepotism debate

Expressing his views on nepotism, Allu Arjun said, "When people have to accuse a film family of hijacking cinema and repressing outside talent, they commonly use the term nepotism. A priest dedicated his entire life to God in a temple. His son walked in his footsteps. His son's son, too, did the same. In the same way, we (referring to Mega family), too, have dedicated ourselves to prekshaka devullu (loosely translating in English to the audience as gods)."

The Pushpa 2 actor further said that if a person is dedicating himself or herself to entertain the audience and it is called nepotism, then so be it. At the success meet of his film, he concluded by saying that he would "entertain the Telugu audience forever."

However, there was a time when Allu Arjun struggled with work in Telugu cinema during the initial days of his career. During an event in Hyderabad, the actor opened up about his struggles and revealed that he stopped getting movie offers after his debut film Gangotri.

He shared that people did not find his look that great, and he thought that he failed as an artist. Nevertheless, during the screening of Dil featuring Nithiin as the main lead, Allu Arjun had the chance to meet Sukumar.

The filmmaker was impressed by Allu Arjun and asked him to work on the film Arya. The movie was a blockbuster hit and made Allu Arjun a rising star in showbiz.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film directed by Sukumar is all set to hit the big screens on December 6.

