After Oo Antava in Pushpa, Samantha to do a dance number again in Vijay Devarakonda's Liger?

Samantha, in her first dance number Oo Antava from Pushpa, created waves with her sizzling moves and effortless dancing. Sam's special dance number was definitely a treat for her fans. The song is trending on social media and fans are seen grooving to the hit song composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Indravathi Chauhan. Now, the buzz is, Sam is in talks with the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger for another dance number.

Well, Oo Antava turned out to be one of the most talked-about songs of 2021. Now it remains to see if Sam takes up another special dance number or not. She can definitely pull it off in the best possible way. Fans are having sky-high expectations on the same. The Oh Baby actress is clearly breaking all barriers post her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The diva is on a movie-signing spree and is taking up risky roles while at the peak of her career.

Samantha has also signed a Hollywood project and will be seen playing a bisexual character in her upcoming flick. The movie is titled 'Arrangements of Love' and is written by Indian writer Timeri N. Murari. After her phenomenal performance as an antagonist in The Family Man Season 2, fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Meanwhile, she is looking forward to the release of her 2 films- Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and another is Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar.

