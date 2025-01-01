Anurag Kashyap feels disheartened over Shankar’s remark on making Ram Charan’s Game Changer similar to Instagram Reels

Ram Charan is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited film Game Changer, slated to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, director Shankar was seen talking about the film in Dallas, USA, which seems to have left Anurag Kashyap feeling disheartened.

As per reports, director Shankar had revealed that the Ram Charan starrer was crafted in a similar style to that of Instagram Reels. The director had apparently decided to make the film in such a manner due to the diminished attention span of the audience over the last few years.

However, upon hearing this, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his despondence at the comment, which he revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

The DevD helmer said, “I recently read this statement by Shankar sir where he said the audience's attention span has become very short because they watch reels. So, they had to keep that in mind while doing Game Changer. I don’t know what that means, and we’ll only know what he meant when we see the film.”

The director continued his words and said, “Filmmakers who, at one point, were like chefs for me, creating things, are becoming caterers,” highlighting how many filmmakers are making movies by putting reels together, deciding that is what the audience wants.

Furthermore, Anurag Kashyap also pointed out that when a filmmaker goes on to think in terms of what the audience wants, that is where a decline begins. Commenting on how the audience is never a one-organ person, Kashyap added that he still goes by the old norm of filmmakers who believe the audience will see a film on screen that is done with passion, conviction, and love.

Interestingly, in the same interview, Anurag Kashyap also revealed his plans to move out of Mumbai and settle somewhere in the South. The actor-director revealed that he is disgusted by the Hindi film industry's obsession with profits, remakes, and star-making culture.

Coming to the Ram Charan starrer, the film Game Changer is said to be a political action drama with the RRR star playing an IAS officer. The movie is based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj and features Kiara Advani as the female lead.

