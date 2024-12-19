'I didn’t expect this much negative reviews for Indian 2': Director Shankar opens up on Kamal Haasan-film and Ram Charan's Game Changer

Director Shankar is gearing up for the release of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Ahead of the film’s release on January 10, 2025, he spoke about the negative impact faced by Indian 2 and expressed confidence about his upcoming projects.”

In an interview with Vikatan, Shankar addressed the challenges following Indian 2's release. He admitted, “I didn’t expect so much negative reviews for Indian 2, but that’s okay. I’m now focused on delivering better work with Game Changer and Indian 3.”

The director is confident that he will do well with Game Changer and the sequel to Indian 2 titled Indian 3. Additionally, the director also confirmed that the 3rd sequel of the film would only be released in theaters first. This comes at a time when there has been a buzz about the Kamal Haasan starrer likely to be released directly on OTT.

For those unaware, Indian 2 was the sequel to Shankar and Haasan’s 1996 cult classic flick Indian. The story focuses on the return of the former freedom fighter and aged vigilante who seeks to rid India of its corruption, bettering life for the public.

Talking about his cinematic venture with Ram Charan, Shankar said, “I am completely satisfied with the way Game Changer has turned out. This is a lifetime character for Charan. It will be a racy movie filled with a brilliant screenplay.”

The director also addressed that the film would be a completely commercial venture with the basic plot following the rivalry between an IAS officer played by Charan and a politician being performed by SJ Suryah.

The film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is based on a story narrated by Karthik Subbaraj. The political action drama focuses on a righteous IAS officer who sets out to tackle the corrupt political system.

Besides the leading actors, the film also has SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. As the film is releasing for Sankranti next year, the makers are set to unveil the movie’s 4th single called Dhop on December 22, 2024, at 8 am in India.

