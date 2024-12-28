South actors who are married to ladies from big business families: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, more

Tollywood couples have inspired countless fans as they have shown everyone the perfect way to live that fairytale life, straight out of a book. While most of these adorable pairs and life partners prefer to keep their personal lives a little low-key, it is their companionship and relentless support for each other that simply set a benchmark for others to look up to. Let’s take a look at this list of some of the most celebrated South actors, who are happily married to women who belong to big business families.

South actors who are married to ladies from big business families

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela

One of the first names that unanimously comes to anyone’s mind is Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. While RC needs no introduction, his ladylove too has built an impressive identity for herself. The couple got married in 2012 and is blessed with a daughter, Klin Kaara.

Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur herself and also the vice chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals. She is the granddaughter of Prathap C. Reddy, who is the founder of this leading chain of hospitals. Her father, Anil Kamineni, is the founder of KEI Group, while her mother, Shobana, is the vice-chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals as well.

Allu Arjun-Allu Sneha Reddy

Another of Tollywood’s much-loved couples, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have redefined relationship goals and how. The two are very active on social media and it is often that they share glimpses from their life for their fans. The couple tied the knot in March 2011 and are blessed with a daughter and son.

While AA has a strong family background considering the Mega Family of Tollywood, Sneha too hails from an equally influential family. She is the daughter of Kanchrla Chandrashekhar Reddy, an educationist and the chairman of the prestigious Scient Institute of Technology in Telangana. Reportedly, the couple’s grand wedding happened on a whopping budget of somewhere around Rs. 90-100 crores.

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi

Jr NTR and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, are one such couple in Tollywood who prefer to keep themselves away from the media limelight as much as possible. The star wife is rarely seen joining any of her husband’s professional events; nonetheless, the duo’s companionship sets goals. They tied the knot in May 2011 and are blessed with two sons.

While the Devara actor is the son of former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao, Lakshmi, on the other hand, is the daughter of renowned businessman Narne Sreenivas Rao. Her mother is the niece of notable politician Chandrababu Naidu. Lakshmi Pranathi’s family is said to be one of the wealthiest ones in AP.

Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Sufiya

Mollywood’s leading man at the moment, Dulquer Salmaan has made countless hearts skip a beat with his drop-dead handsome looks and perfect acting mettle. However, when it comes to matters of his own heart, the Lucky Baskhar star is deeply devoted to his wife, Amal Sufiya, with whom he tied the knot in 2011. The duo is blessed with a daughter.

Dulquer’s wife, Amal, does not have a presence on social media, and it is only when the actor shares glimpses of his ladylove with his fans. She is an entrepreneur herself and an interior designer by profession. Amal is the daughter of reputed businessman Syed Nizamuddin, based out of Chennai.

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are another of Tollywood’s much-loved couples. Their pictures flooded on social media prove that they are ultimate soulmates, and it is their unmatched chemistry that floors everyone with relationship goals. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in August 2020.

When it comes to Miheeka, she hails from an influential business family, where her parents are owners of the successful couture jewelry brand Krsala Jewels. She is an entrepreneur and founder of Dew Drop Designer Studio.

Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeeta Sornalingam

Tollywood sensation and politician Thalapathy Vijay has ruled the hearts of audiences over so many years now. The actor has redefined action and dance moves when it comes to some of his impeccable performances on the celluloid. In his personal life, the GOAT star is married to Sangeeta Sornalingam.

For the unversed, besides Thalapathy’s influential family background, being the son of a notable film producer, Sangeeta too belongs to a business family. She is the daughter of a Sri Lankan industrialist and has been raised in the UK. Sangeeta is now an industrialist herself. The couple is parents to a son and a daughter.

