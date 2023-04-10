EXCLUSIVE: Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan to release on Diwali; Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 on Pongal

Over the last few years, Sivakarthikeyan has become the star to look out for in the Tamil Film Industry. The media terms him to be a man with midas touch, as his script selection seldom goes wrong. Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in an action fantasy titled Mahaveeran, the shoot of which was wrapped up a week back in Hyderabad. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Mahaveeran isn’t the only release for Sivakarthikeyan this year. According to sources, his much-awaited sci-fi action adventure, Ayalaan, is on track for a year end release.

Ayalaan targets a Diwali release

“Ayalaan is a big scale sci-fi adventure and is targeting a Diwali 2023 release. The film shoot was wrapped up a while back and is presently in the postproduction stage. The team feels, Ayalaan is a perfect fit to entertain the audience in the Diwali weekend,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is a unique tale of equation between man and an alien.

Pongal 2023 for Indian 2

There is a strong buzz about the Shankar directed Indian 2 also targeting a Diwali release. “There was a talk about Diwali release, but the team won’t be ready with the project by then. Shankar will wrap up Indian 2 by this summer, but, he is also shooting for Game Changer, which will be wrapped up by August. Indian 2 is a heavy on postproduction project and hence, the Diwali date is unlikely now given the delays in schedules of both Indian 2 and Game Changer,” the source added.

At the moment, Indian 2 is targeting a Pongal 2024 release whereas Game Changer is expected to be a big Summer 2024 opening in cinema halls across the globe. Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan in lead. Talking of Ayalaan, the film also features Sharad Kelkar in a key role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

