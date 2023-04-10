EXCLUSIVE: Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan to release on Diwali; Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 on Pongal
Meanwhile, Shankar's Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is targetting a Summer 2023 release across the country. Read detailed report
Over the last few years, Sivakarthikeyan has become the star to look out for in the Tamil Film Industry. The media terms him to be a man with midas touch, as his script selection seldom goes wrong. Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in an action fantasy titled Mahaveeran, the shoot of which was wrapped up a week back in Hyderabad. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Mahaveeran isn’t the only release for Sivakarthikeyan this year. According to sources, his much-awaited sci-fi action adventure, Ayalaan, is on track for a year end release.
Ayalaan targets a Diwali release
“Ayalaan is a big scale sci-fi adventure and is targeting a Diwali 2023 release. The film shoot was wrapped up a while back and is presently in the postproduction stage. The team feels, Ayalaan is a perfect fit to entertain the audience in the Diwali weekend,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is a unique tale of equation between man and an alien.
Pongal 2023 for Indian 2
There is a strong buzz about the Shankar directed Indian 2 also targeting a Diwali release. “There was a talk about Diwali release, but the team won’t be ready with the project by then. Shankar will wrap up Indian 2 by this summer, but, he is also shooting for Game Changer, which will be wrapped up by August. Indian 2 is a heavy on postproduction project and hence, the Diwali date is unlikely now given the delays in schedules of both Indian 2 and Game Changer,” the source added.
At the moment, Indian 2 is targeting a Pongal 2024 release whereas Game Changer is expected to be a big Summer 2024 opening in cinema halls across the globe. Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan in lead. Talking of Ayalaan, the film also features Sharad Kelkar in a key role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates
