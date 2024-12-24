‘Everyone is your…’: Suhasini Maniratnam reveals how Mohanlal is the favorite actor of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam; don’t miss his reaction

Mohanlal is eagerly gearing up for the release of his debut directorial flick titled Barroz. As the film releases on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas, the actor was seen talking with Suhasini Maniratnam on Galatta.

During his conversation, the veteran actress revealed how the superstar is the favorite actor of filmmakers like Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and Ram Gopal Varma. She said, “You’re Mani’s favorite actor, Kamal’s favorite actor, Ram Gopal Varma’s. Do you know Kamal considers you his favorite?”

Recalling an early conversation from back in the day, Suhasini continued, “I remember telling him (Kamal) that I’m acting with Mammootty with sheer excitement. To which he asked me why haven’t you worked with Mohanlal? He asked me to watch how Mohanlal acts and that too when I was 20 and he was only 27. Everyone is your fan.”

Hearing the comments revealed by Suhasini, Mohanlal just graciously accepted the praise-worthy words in his modest self and chuckled at them with ease.

For those unaware, the superstar has previously worked with the mentioned celebrities on various occasions. Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal shared the screen back in the film Unnaipol Oruvan, directed by Chakri Toleti. The 2009 movie was the remake of the Hindi film A Wednesday!

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam and Mohanlal worked together under the former’s directorial flick Iruvar co-starring alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Prakash Raj. Additionally, the superstar also worked with RGV in the films Company and Aag.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is all set to hit the screens this year with his movie Barroz. The film marking his debut as a director features a children’s fantasy tale based on the book of the same name. The movie tells the tale of a spirit guardian who is entrusted to safeguard the treasure of D’Gama until a descendant of the lineage comes in search of it.

For 400 years, the man keeps it safe with him, and with several things set to change in due course of time, making it the center stage of the story. With Mohanlal playing the titular role, the movie has actors Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, and more in key roles.

