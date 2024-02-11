Case filed against Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby's makers; here’s why

Remember the controversial Baby movie, which made an unexpected dent at the box office in 2023? Well, it looks like the makers of the film are in trouble concerning an alleged copyright infringement case filed against them.

It is being reported that Shirin Sriram, a short filmmaker, and cinematographer, has filed a legal complaint against the Baby movie makers at the Raidurg Police station in Hyderabad, claiming that his script Preminchoddu was used without permission by director Sai Rajesh and producer Sreenivas Kumar, also known as SKN.

Case filed against Baby movie makers over copyright infringement

According to reports, Shirin Sriram had initially narrated a script called ‘Kanna Please’ to director Sai Rajesh. The script was later renamed as Preminchoddu. Shirin claims that Sai Rajesh narrated the same script to SKN, without his knowledge or permission.

Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu faced the same heat in the past

There have been no further updates regarding the police’s directive on the case. Very recently a copyright infringement case was also filed against the director Koratala Siva for the movie Srimanthudu starring Mahesh Babu, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The case is still pending in the court, with both the local court and Supreme court claiming that Koratala is at fault, in their verdict.

About Baby movie

Baby is a 2023 Telugu language romance drama movie, written and directed by Sai Rajesh, and produced by Sreenivas Kumar. The film starred Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Anand Deverakonda, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

The film was embroiled in controversy from the get-go, with many of the audience finding some of the themes to be problematic. However, this did not Baby from pulling the crowd to the theatres, making it one of the most successful Telugu films of 2023.

Baby is also currently being remade in Hindi, with Sai Rajesh returning in the role of writer-director. There has been no confirmation as to who will reprise the roles of Vaishnavi, Anand, and Viraj but it is being rumored that certain Bollywood star kids have been chosen to portray these roles.

During the promotion of ‘True Lover’, producer SKN revealed a few details about the Hindi remake of the film. Speaking at the same event, he said “The title Cult Bomma has been registered for the film’s title. Sai Rajesh will be directing the Hindi version as well. We hope that the Hindi version of Baby will achieve what the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy did.”

