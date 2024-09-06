Did you know Vijay Sethupathi and Ravi Teja were initially considered to play a key role in Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai by Vetrimaaran?

Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai, directed by Vetrimaaran is considered to be one of the greatest gangster movies ever made in India. However, did you know that the director initially planned to cast Vijay Sethupathi or Ravi Teja for a prominent role in the film?

Yes, the master craftsman had earlier considered casting Vijay or Ravi Teja for the role of Rajan which was later played by director Ameer. In a YouTube interview with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin back in 2021, the director had disclosed this spectacular detail.

Talking in detail about the initial cast choices, Vetrimaaran said that he had met with Vijay Sethupathi first and discussed the film with him. Despite the actor liking the script and agreeing, the shooting schedule clashed with his other commitments.

Furthermore, the director had gone to Telugu star Ravi Teja who had been shooting in Pondicherry at that time. Even though the actor liked the script, he couldn’t play the role due to his packed shooting schedule.

The director then added that he and his team finally decided that Ameer could be the best fit for the role. Initially, the latter had agreed to do the movie without even listening to the story but Vetrimaaran insisted he listen to the narration first.

Post the narration, Ameer had also asked the director why he chose him for the role to which Vetrimaaran replied he would be suited for it. Even though the former was doubtful about it, he eventually got into it and we got the iconic character that we see today.

The movie Vada Chennai is a crime drama flick which released back in 2018 with Dhanush in the lead role. The film written and directed by Vetrimaaran features the story of Anbu, a skilled carrom board player from Northern Chennai who reluctantly gets into a gang war between two rival gangsters and their gangs.

The film was the first installment of a planned trilogy with an ensemble cast of actors like Kishore, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Pawan, Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ameer, and many more in key roles.

Watch the teaser of Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai:

