Who is Rima Kallingal? Know all about actor who filed a defamation suit against singer Suchitra over drug party allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and drug addiction.

Actor and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) co-founder Rima Kallingal was accused of allegedly hosting drug-fueled parties by Tamil singer Suchitra. However, Rima dismissed her allegations and took a firm stance against her. She even filed a defamation suit against the singer for making such malicious comments on her.

For the unversed, Rima Kallingal is a popular Malayalam actress who made her debut with the film Ritu back in 2009. She gained widespread recognition for her performance in the 2012 film 22 Female Kottayam.

Throughout her career, Rima has appeared in numerous notable films. She has also ventured into television as an anchor and established her own dance institute, Mamangam, in Kochi. She is also the co-founder of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organization established to address issues faced by women in the film industry.

Recently, Rima came under fire over singer Suchitra's claims. However, Rima denied these allegations, stating that they were baseless and unfounded. She also expressed gratitude to her supporters who stood by her during this challenging time.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "For years, many of you have stood with the WCC and its cause. It is this support and trust that prompts me to write to you now. Over the past two days, several news outlets have reported on statements made by Tamil singer Suchitra in an interview with a YouTube channel."

She further added, "In the 30-minute interview, she not only names and shames the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault, claiming the survivor "knew it was coming," but also alleges that CM Pinarayi, Mohanlal, and Mammootty conspired through the Hema Committee to sabotage the careers of actors like Fahadh."

Check out her full note below:

Amid the controversy, Aashiq Abu came out in support of Rima. In an interview with Manorama News, Aashiq revealed that he has been a victim of individuals associated with drug use within the film industry. He further implied that these allegations against him have intensified ever since he publicly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019. "Since then, the Sangh Parivar has accused me of running the Mattancherry mafia. Rima and I have been dealing with such accusations ever since," Abu stated.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

