EXCLUSIVE: Khushbu Sundar & Brinda Master open up on Dance vs Dance, physical evolution, Hey Sinamika & more

Popular Tamil reality hsow Dance Vs Dance Season 2 is all set to premiere on October 17. The show will have a grand launch on the premiere day at 6 pm. Renowned actress Khushbu Sundar and ace choreographer Brinda Master are the judges of the show. The dance show has four team leaders - Shaam, Ineya, Abhirami Venkatachalam and choreographer Sridhar.

We at Pinkvilla, have exclusively interacted with the judges and team leaders of Dance Vs Dance show and here are a few excerpts from the interview:

Khushbu- Your physical transformation looks amazing, we have seen your pics and you seem pretty excited about it. Can you say about it?

Physical transformation is not something that is achieved overnight. During the lockdown, I was particular to shed the extra weight that I had gained which people thought looked okay on me. However, I was determined to fit in the dress I wore for my wedding, and that’s when I realized I had gained 20 kgs from the time I got married. It was in this lockdown that I made sure that I followed a strict diet, do yoga, and walk for 40 minutes. I have stopped eating biryani and ice creams. From 92 kgs I have reduced to 75, and I need to lose 6 more kgs.

Brinda- How does it feel to be back to dance as you were busy these many days with your directorial debut movie Hey Sinamika. Can you tell us something about the movie?

Hey Sinamika is my first movie as a director. I had a fantastic cast with Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal. Furthermore, I had an extremely supportive crew. Everybody ensured that I felt comfortable, while the producers were my greatest pillars of strength. Initially, during the lockdown, I had ambiguity on how will the movie be shot, however, my producers made it easy for me to complete the movie. At the same time, I had to do a few dance choreography to be performed on the streets, I was scared of the pandemic but my artists made it happen without any hesitation. Thanks to Dulquer, Aditi, Kajal, and the entire crew of Hey Sinamika, I was able to play my part without any hurdles.

Brinda- You were part of season 1, now you are back again as a judge for season 2, what are you expecting from this season?

Season 1 was fantastic. It had amazing talents and choreographers along with a wonderful set. I have entered the second season with increased expectations as the show has a 360-degree set, all the participants have different fortes of dancing like salsa, hip-hop, classical, and many more. Each day I learn something new from them. Most importantly, compared to the last season, season 2 will have a lot of female choreographers. In addition, they have a breathtaking lineup of performances, that I am looking forward to. Talking about my role as a judge, we feel difficult to score the contestants because all of their performances are stunning. The show has four wonderful team owners actor Shaam, choreographer Shridhar, actor Abhirami, and actor Ineya. We have participants performing on the same song and I am eagerly waiting to see how one song will be performed in two different styles. As a judge, the choreographers make me speechless every single day and It is difficult for me to mark the mistakes that the contestants make during the performance as everyone is passionate about dancing and performs with extreme finesse. Each day I learn, and every week I wait for their performances.

Khushbu & Brinda- What is that one thing which keeps you hooked when you watch a dance performance?

If I feel sleepy the performance should wake me up. I believe that dance has the power to spread energy. My beliefs stand strong on the same lines as I opted for dance as a career at a very young age and it has always kept me hooked. Khushbu seconded with Brinda Master.

What special dance quality do you think each one of you has that will make your team go forward in the competition?

Shaam: I enjoy dancing, I have a rhythm in my body that does not make me think about completing the step in the right manner instead I only focus on enjoying myself. When it comes to a stage performance, it is all about that two and a half minutes of dance that has no retakes. I advise my teammates to rehearse a lot before the performance which creates confidence and brings a smile to the face, eventually attracting the judges. This makes the dance look effortless. My team is good at all forms of dances namely Salsa, Latin, classical, folk, disco, breakdance, be-boying to name a few.

Abhirami: Everybody is different from each other. A team that performs the best a week may not perform well the following week. I am glad that I am not judging the show, instead, I am here to give feedback. In my team, the strongest would be the Salsa (Abhi and Anjana) in my opinion while in Ineya’s team, I would say Manuj and Amritha are some of the strongest participants. These Kutty Pattas are giving a tough competition to the adults. Their dance performances are mindblowing and it is honestly surprising to see they have no stage fear. I can mention many more participants from other teams who are my favorites. Looking at my team each one of them has their own strengths and style of dancing. So, I believe it is too early to tell.

Ineya: As Shaam and Abhirami stated, all the contestants are unique in their own way. In comparison to any other reality shows, we have no limitations and the contenders have the ability to experiment with many things and learn more. The participants have a bright future and have started realizing their abilities. I personally learned a lot from them, thus Dance Vs Dance season 2 has been a complete learning experience.

Also Read: Exclusive MasterChef Tamil Judges: Vijay Sethupathi is a big time foodie & prefers home cooked Indian meals