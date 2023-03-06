Khushbu Sundar REVEALS she was sexually abused by her father: ‘At 15 I thought it was enough’

Khushbu Sundar, the senior actress-turned-politician, is highly active in both her acting and political careers. The celebrated star, who has always made headlines with her strong opinions and statements on women's rights, recently took charge as a new member of the National Women's Commission. In a recent chat with the senior journalist Barkha Dutt for her YouTube channel Mojo Story, Khushbu Sundar made some shocking revelations about her troubled childhood and revealed that she was sexually abused by her father.

In her chat with Barkha Dutt, the senior actress revealed that her own father started abusing her sexually at the tender age of 8. According to Khushbu Sundar, her father was someone who thought it is his right to beat up his wife and kids, and sexually abuse his only daughter. "When a child is abused, it leaves a scar for life and it is not about a girl or a boy. My mother went through the most abusive marriage. My father was a man who thought it was his right to beat up his wife, beat up his kids, and sexually abuse his only daughter. The sexual abuse started when I was just 8 years old. I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15," she revealed.

"I feared that my mother may not believe me, because I have seen her in an environment where the husband is considered equal to God, no matter what. But, at the age of 15, I thought that it was enough. I began revolting against him. I was not even 16 and my father left us with whatever we had. We didn’t even know where the next meal will come from," added Khushbu Sundar.

The actress-politician was last seen in a full-fledged role in the 2021-released Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Khushbu Sundar played a pivotal role in the project, thus reuniting with the superstar after a very long gap. She was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Varisu, the recently released Thalapathy Vijay starrer in the end credits of the film.

(If you are struggling with abuse or you know someone who goes through abuse, please reach out and report it. There are many helplines available for the same)

