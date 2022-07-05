Nayanthara to Khushbu Sundar: 5 South Indian actresses who converted their religion

A lot of Bollywood and South celebs have converted or practiced different religions in the past. It is quite a no-big deal and celebs have always managed to showcase how 'Love' has no barriers such as religion or language. Talking specifically about South Indian actresses, there are several who have converted to different religions, to either find peace or after a spiritual awakening.

Take a look:

Khushbu Sundar:

Did you know Khushbu was born as Nakhat Khan on 29 September 1970 into a Muslim family in Mumbai? Her parents gave her the stage name Khushbu. However, she converted to Hinduism to marry Sundar C and since then, the veteran actress has been using Sundar to her name. Reportedly, it was her decision to change the name.

Nayanthara:

Born to Malayali Syrian Christian parents, Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara reportedly converted to Hinduism. She performed the same at Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai on 7th August 2011. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.

Monica:

Born to her parents- a father who is a Hindu and a mother who is a Christian, actress Monica embraced Islam with the new name M. G. Raheema. She revealed to the media and stated that she liked the principles of Islam and hence, decided to convert.



Nagma:

Nagma, known for her Telugu films Gharana Mogudu with Chiranjeevi and Allari Alludu with Nagarjuna Akkineni, was born as Nandita Arvind Morarji. She took baptism in 2007 after she found faith in Christianity.



Jyothika:

Jyothika who started her career with movies like Tagore, Mass, and Shock, was born as Sadanah to a Punjabi father and Muslim Mother. Actress Nagma is her half-sister. However, Jyothika has mixed faith in all religions as she got married to actor Suriya as per Hindu traditions. There is no information about her legal conversion.

