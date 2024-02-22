Then to Now: Khushbu Sundar recalls how Sundar C proposed to her 29 years ago

Actress turned politician Khushbu Sundar is one of the most active Instagram users in the film industry. Khushbu often keeps sharing little oh-so-adorable moments from her personal life with her fans on social media.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram to share a special memory from her life. She went down memory lane to reminisce about the day when her husband proposed to her 29 years ago.

On the occasion of Proposal Day, Khushbu shared an old photograph of her and Sundar, on Instagram. She shared a beautiful post as they celebrate 29 years since the day Sundar C proposed to her. The heartwarming reminder of their love and the memories they've built over the years is now going viral on the internet.

Khushbu wrote, " From then on, 22nd Feb 1995, to now, 22 Feb 2024, nothing has changed. Except that I have grown older and you have salt n pepper sauciness now. The love, respect for each other, accepting each other with our minuses, encouraging each other to give and do our best. Standing by each other in times of crisis like pillar of strength. Holding each others hand and walking the path to build what we have today, our beautiful family. It's been 29 years since you proposed to me and I accepted without any cameras or pictures or social media..."

Advertisement

More about Khushbu

Khushbu married Sundar C in the year 2000. He is an actor, director, and producer as well. The adorable couple have two daughters named Avantika and Anandita. They named their production house Avni Cinemax after their daughters.

The actress is very active in politics as well and often keeps sharing her views on social media. On the film front, Khushbu is busy with her upcoming film Aranmanai 4, directed by her husband Sundar C. On the other hand, Sundar C is also busy with a couple of projects an as an actor, he has movies like One 2 One and Vallan

ALSO READ: Khushbu Sundar REVEALS she was sexually abused by her father: ‘At 15 I thought it was enough’