EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur opens up on Family Star; says it’s a combination of everything

Actress Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the film Hi Nanna starring Nani in the lead role and was adored for her portrayal as Yashna in the film, sharing a chemistry with both Nani and Baby Kiara Khanna.

The actress was recently caught in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where she was questioned about her next film with Vijay Deverakonda called Family Star.

Mrunal excitedly responded by saying, “That’s fun, like all the people who hated me for making them cry on screen. Even in a previous interview, I was asked to send people a box of tissues cause I make them cry and Family Star is fun, it's a combination of everything you want. The film is entertainment…entertainment…entertainment, it was full on. I had a great time shooting for it.”

Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal further added, “The film has dancing, there are beautiful songs, there are beautiful scenes, there’s a graph of happy scenes and I mean there’s everything, there are emotions like obviously I want to do everything and I would like to shock and surprise my audience and it was fun to work with Parasuram sir.”

She further added, “He’s my really good friend and I’m really fond of his writing and his journey for me is very motivating. I’m really excited for you all to watch the film because it is very related to Parasuram Garu’s life as well and it’s so interesting that we have Vijay, we have Rohini Ma’am playing a very integral part in the movie and I just met her and it’s like how these Marathi girls are rocking in Telugu industry and we had a fun conversation.”

Advertisement

“So it’s going to be entertaining for sure. You guys are gonna see me in a different avatar which I’ve never been seen before.” She concluded.

Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Besides the upcoming Telugu film Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, Mrunal is also playing the lead role in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz playing key roles in the film.

The film is said to be revolved around the life of a girl named Pooja who is being stalked by an unidentified admirer of her.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur recounts how her films Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna brought back romance genre in Indian films