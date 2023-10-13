EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja talks about his struggles of honoring 'Mass Maharaja' tag; opens up on biopic

Ravi Teja, the actor known for his action-comedy films and his daring simplistic personality has been a known star of the Telugu film industry for over two decades now. The actor who enjoys a large fanbase is currently gearing up for his big release titled Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Ravi Teja opens up about a biopic on his life

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked a few interesting fan questions to which Ravi Teja gave his answer in the same witty manner possible. A fan questioned the actor about whether his life was ever made into a biopic. He was asked, "What would its name be? What genre would it fit into? and Who would play the role of Ravi Teja?"

The actor after hearing this question was caught awe-struck and asked the questions to be repeated before he could answer. He then, in his usual demeanor, answered: “Genre of the film…would obviously be entertainment.” As he was thinking about the title of the film, his fans in the audience started shouting “Mass Maharaja” to which he agreed and thanked them. As for who would play the role of Ravi Teja, the actor said, “I will do it myself,” erupting cheers from the audience.

The ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja

In the interview, Ravi Teja was asked about how he got the moniker of ‘Mass Maharaja’ in the Telugu film industry. Particularly, due to the fact that Tiger Nageswara Rao is a huge film not just being released in Telugu sectors but is a pan-Indian film. The tag of Mass Maharaja is something not everyone is familiar with.

The actor explained that he doesn’t have any connection with that name. He said, “The tag was given to me by a Telugu director called Harish Shankar. He used to call me that in real life and that eventually became the tag.” When asked if it ever felt like a pressure, the actor replied, “No..never, I don’t take pressure in anything.”

For those unaware, the moniker ‘Mass Maharaja’ was given to him in the 2011 film, Mirapakay which was directed by Harish Shankar. The film was an action-comedy film featuring Richa Gangopadhyay in the leading role with composer S Thaman handling the soundtrack.

