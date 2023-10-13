EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Nageswara Rao will have ‘new Ravi Teja’; says he loved characterization

Tiger Nageswara Rao is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Vamsee, also features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Hareesh Peradi, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and many more.

Ravi Teja reveals he loved Tiger Nageswara Rao’s characterization

The hype surrounding the film is only increasing, as the release date of the film gets closer. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ravi Teja opened up about why he took the role of the notorious thief. When asked what prompted him to take up the role, the actor revealed that the idea of Tiger Nageswara Rao being a real character, from the 1960s to the 1980s truly fascinated him. He also added that he would be showcased in a completely new look in the film.

“Isme naya hai (this film has something new). You will see a new Ravi Teja in this”, he said, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

The Khiladi actor also added that he loved the character, the characterization, and helmer Vamsee’s conviction in the story, which ultimately convinced him to take up the role of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Director Vamsee also revealed that what was seen in the trailer was just two looks, and the character of Tiger Nageswara Rao will have multiple looks throughout the movie.

Check out the full interview here:

What we know about Tiger Nageswara Rao so far

Tiger Nageswara Rao is an action thriller film, helmed by Vamsee. The film tells the tale of the titular character, who was a notorious thief, and a mastermind behind multiple heists in the district of Stuartpuram, and how he evades police capture time and again.

The film marks the acting debut of Nupur Sanon, as well as the return of veteran actor Anupam Kher to a full-fledged role in Telugu cinema after almost three decades. The film also has Renu Desai, who is making a comeback to acting after two decades. She will be seen portraying the role of the social worker Hemalatha Lavanam. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and is set to hit the big screens on October 20.