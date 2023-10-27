EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to dress in custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding

With the wedding day, November 1, drawing closer for one of Tollywood's most beloved couples, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the excitement and anticipation among fans and well-wishers are at an all-time high. According to sources, Varun and Lavanya, the groom and bride, will be wearing outfits designed by Manish Malhotra on their wedding day.

"To make their special day even more remarkable, the couple has chosen Manish Malhotra to create their wedding outfits. The custom-designed wedding outfits chosen by the couple reflect their unique personalities and preferences. The care and attention put into the details of their attire demonstrate how important their wedding day is to them. The color palette for the outfits of both is rich and deep, you will see it soon," revealed a source. The source further adds that MM made sure to be a part of every discussion on their wedding day outfits. As per the request, he has apparently struck a balance between traditional elegance and contemporary charm in the bridal ensemble. The entire wedding has been styled by celebrity stylists- Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding details

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are embarking on a new chapter of their life. The couple, who got engaged in June this year, will tie the knot on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy.

This morning, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi along with Niharika Konidela and other family members, took a flight to gear up for a romantic journey to Italy to celebrate their dream wedding.

"Everything about the wedding will be simple and elegant amidst the perfect romantic backdrop of their union. It will be a wedding to remember as they kickstart celebration with a cocktail party on October 30th followed by mehendi and haldi on October 31st," adds the source.

Well, Konidela and Allu families together have geared for a joyous and unforgettable celebration. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and other family members will be seen under one roof after a very long time. This will also be the first family wedding of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Basically, it is not only a celebration of Varun Tej and Lavanya's love but also a coming together of these two influential families.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have chosen the beautiful location of Tuscany, Italy to host their wedding ceremony and celebrate with their close family members. This is the same place where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held their wedding. The couple will exchange vows surrounded by the support and well-wishes of their loved ones in this scenic Tuscan setting.

