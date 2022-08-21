GodFather Teaser: Chiranjeevi is not just a leader of masses but an emotion in this political thriller

Before Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 67 tomorrow, the makers of his forthcoming political thriller GodFather have dropped the much-hyped teaser of the film. As was expected, the powerful trailer introduces us to all the key characters in the flick.

While the Megastar becomes the leader of the masses in a short time and gains the title of GodFather, he is exiled for two decades from his hometown. The story begins with the announcement of his return. While many are happy with the news, there are some who do not wish to see him ever again. The haters' list includes Nayanthara's character, and Satya Dev, the chief minister of the state. The latter even commands his officials to take him out of his way.

Check out the Teaser below:

Amidst all this comes Salman Khan, a massive supporter of the Godfather. He is heard saying,“Lag Rahaa Hai Badi Lambi planning Chal Rahi Hai... Apne Is Chote Bhai Ko Bhool Naa Nahee... Kahe Tho Aajaathaa Hoo Mai...” Next, Chiranjeevi asks him to wait for his command.

For those who do not know, this Mohan Raja's directorial is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. Jointly backed by RB Choudary and NV Prasad on a grand scale under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, Konidela Surekha is presenting GodFather.

Salman Khan will be sharing screen space with the Megastar in a powerful role and Lady Superstar Nayanthara is a part of the project as the female lead. Along with them, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya are also doing key roles in the movie, apart from others.

Now, shifting to the technical crew, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer for this suspense drama, and Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Well-known music director S Thaman has composed the melodies for GodFather, and Marthand K. Venkatesh has taken care of the editing department.