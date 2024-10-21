The Raja Saab: Makers of Prabhas starrer unveil brand new poster ahead of actor’s 45th birthday; teaser to release on THIS date
The makers of Prabhas starrer movie The Raja Saab drop a new poster update with a teaser date ahead of the actor’s 45th birthday!
Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to hit the theaters with his next movie, The Raja Saab. The makers of the movie have unveiled a special poster ahead of the actor’s 45th birthday and announced the date for its teaser release.
The horror-comedy flick is set to get a teaser on October 23, 2024, coinciding with Prabhas’ birthday. The poster shared by the makers also features a suave new look of the Kalki actor, which is bound to be the talk of the town!
Check out the official post by the makers of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: