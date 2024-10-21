The Raja Saab: Makers of Prabhas starrer unveil brand new poster ahead of actor’s 45th birthday; teaser to release on THIS date

The makers of Prabhas starrer movie The Raja Saab drop a new poster update with a teaser date ahead of the actor’s 45th birthday!

By Goutham S
Updated on Oct 21, 2024  |  04:56 PM IST |  3.2K
The Raja Saab teaser date: Prabhas' swag and style in the new poster is quite captivating
The Raja Saab teaser date: Prabhas' swag and style in the new poster is quite captivating (PC: The Raja Saab, X)

Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to hit the theaters with his next movie, The Raja Saab. The makers of the movie have unveiled a special poster ahead of the actor’s 45th birthday and announced the date for its teaser release.

The horror-comedy flick is set to get a teaser on October 23, 2024, coinciding with Prabhas’ birthday. The poster shared by the makers also features a suave new look of the Kalki actor, which is bound to be the talk of the town!

Check out the official post by the makers of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab:


Credits: X (The Raja Saab)
