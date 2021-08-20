IFFM 2021: Suriya wins Best Actor Award for Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru has been setting records ever since its release and here's another to the list. Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which was released in November 2020 has won the 'Best Film' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Also, Suriya has won the 'Best Actor award' for the film at IFFM 2021.

There is no stopping for Suriya and his film Soorarai Pottru. The film has already set a world record by becoming the third highest-rated movie on IMDb. It has grabbed 3rd position with a rating of 9.1 after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). Based on a real-life story, the film impressed viewers and inspired the common folk to dream big. It also got selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, Suriya and his fans can't keep calm and have been sending best wishes to the actor.

#JustAnnounced BEST PERFORMANCE MALE (FEATURE) CONGRATULATIONS TO Suriya Sivakumar for Soorarai Pottru@Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/rKvT5ixssN — Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@IFFMelb) August 20, 2021

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, Soorarai Pottru also featured Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.

The film is inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 November 2020.