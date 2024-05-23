Is Prabhas getting married to ‘someone special’? Kalki 2898 AD actor breaks silence on viral cryptic post

After delivering the blockbuster film Salaar, Prabhas is preparing for his return to the big screen with Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s pre-release event was held on May 22, 2024. While certain glimpses from the event are getting a lot of attention on social media, the Chatrapathi star revealed a few details of the viral Instagram post that he shared recently.

Prabhas reveals it was Nag Ashwin’s idea

During the latest event, the Mirchi star was addressing the crowd when the host questioned him about the viral post that hinted at the arrival of ‘someone special’. While it led to speculations that Prabhas is planning to get married and might introduce someone special very soon, the Kalki star confirmed that Nag Ashwin advised a lot of “crazy things.”

He also confirmed that there are many more surprises on the way and continued: “I am super excited with Bujji. It’s been a great journey for three years, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen.” Notably, the post was to introduce Bujji in the upcoming film.

Makers introduce Bujji to the world; see video

About Kalki 2898 AD

The science fiction action film is one of the most highly anticipated projects of this year. Although the basic premise remains a mystery until its release, the story will be set in a futuristic world. With a huge budget, the film has Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani playing important roles.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27, 2024. It has been dubbed into four other languages. Apart from being in the director’s seat, Nag Ashwin also penned the screenplay with Sai Madhav Burra. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the tunes for the soundtrack.

Prabhas upcoming movies

The Adipurush star has three big films. It starts with the fantasy drama Kannappa, where he will make a cameo alongside Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar. The lead role is portrayed by Vishnu Manchu. The makers are aiming for a release in 2024.

His next film is The Raja Saab, which is a romantic horror, and a release date is yet to be confirmed. Furthermore, Prabhas will return as Deva in Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam.

