Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas introduces his loyal side-kick Bujji to everyone at pre-release event; WATCH

It's truly an exciting day today, especially for the fans who had been eagerly waiting for the mega pre-release event of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD since it was announced. Amidst a massive footfall of moviegoers, the event unfolded at the Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad today (May 22).

The mega event introduced the two important characters from the sci-fiction, Bujji and Bhairava. Read the whole story to know more!

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD introduced Bujji and Bhairava

After building much anticipation among fans over the past few days, the makers of the most awaited pan-India movie of this year, Kalki 2898 AD, have finally unveiled their special robot, Bujji, and star of the movie, Bhairava, at the grand pre-release event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad today.

What stood out was the captivating introduction of Bujji, with Prabhas making a stylish arrival at the venue, riding this custom-designed vehicle. The makers also released an almost 1-minute teaser to debut Bujji.

Watch the arrival video of Bujji and Bhairava below!

Advertisement

The Telugu star entered the stage amid fireworks as the huge crowd cheered for him. Talking at the event, rebel star Prabhas expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards all his co-stars from Kalki 2898 AD. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Speaking along the same lines, he said ''Thank you, Kamal sir and Amitabh sir, for doing this film. I think I am very very lucky for the opportunity to work with them. India should be proud to have such talented actors (roughly translated from Telugu)''.

Further, the Saalar actor thanked the leading ladies of the film, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. He said, ''Deepika is the most gorgeous, beautiful superstar, and we are lucky to have you in the film. Thank you so much, Deepika. And Disha, she is a hot star. It is crazy; she has a lot of youth fans''.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic sci-fi film set in a post-apocalyptic future. The film features Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava. Per reports, the story of Kalki 2898 AD and his character are inspired by Hindu mythology. The Salaar actor will be seen playing Kalki's alter ego.

Moreover, the highly anticipated film is said to be the most expensive Indian movie yet, with an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan (in a special yet significant role), Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan is helming the film's music, and Djordje Stojiljkovic is handling the camera.

Kalki 2898 AD is set for its theatrical release on June 27, 2024. So you better book your calendars from now.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rajinikanth looks happy as he rides in expensive Rolls Royce with his friend in UAE