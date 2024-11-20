Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s new mustache look teasing Prabhas’ appearance in Spirit, just like during Animal and Arjun Reddy's shoot?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up to direct his next film, Spirit, following the success of his previous movie, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor. There are rumors that the director might adopt looks similar to his protagonists during the shoot. Has Sandeep revealed what Prabhas will look like in the movie?

Recently, a selfie taken by HanuMan director Prasanth Varma showcased Sandeep with a noticeably different appearance compared to a few weeks ago. In the picture, the director sported a handlebar mustache and a small soul patch beneath his lips, giving him a rugged and masculine look.

See the picture feat. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prasanth Varma here:

While it is unclear whether Sandeep’s new look is a part of Prabhas’ appearance from Spirit, it is fair to note how the director always looks like his main character during the shoot days. Back in the day, while filming for Arjun Reddy, the director appeared in a similar style to Vijay Deverakonda from the film, donning a thick beard and long hairstyle.

Cut to the days of the Animal shoot. The director once again wore Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the movie, making it appear as if it were a tradition.

See throwback pictures from Arjun Reddy and Animal shooting days:

Prabhas’ upcoming movie is already confirmed to be a cop action flick, with the Rebel Star playing an angry young police officer. It does seem that the director’s new look would suit the narrative. However, we’ll have to wait and see whether this is the case.

As reported earlier, the movie Spirit is said to begin shooting in December 2024 with a muhurat shot planned. The report speculates that the film will begin regular shooting in 2025 thereafter.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently shooting for his period war movie with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. The much-awaited film PrabhasHanu (or Fauji) will likely feature the actor as an army officer in the British Indian army.

Furthermore, Prabhas will soon hit the big screens with his horror-comedy film The Raja Saab, slated to release on April 10, 2025. The actor also has Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam, releasing in 2026, and two additional films under the same production company in 2027 and 2028.

