Vijay Deverakonda slips and falls from stairs during promotions of his new single release Saahiba

In a video, Vijay Deverakonda accidentally trips and falls down a staircase as he tries to walk out of a building in Mumbai, promoting Jasleen Royal's Saahiba.

By Goutham S
Published on Nov 08, 2024  |  06:48 PM IST |  739
VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda falls from stairs amid promotions of new song in Mumbai
VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda falls from stairs amid promotions of new song in Mumbai (PC: Vijay Deverakonda/Varinder, Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda was recently announced to appear in a music video called Saahiba featuring Jasleen Royal and Radhikka Madan. Ahead of the video’s release, the trio were spotted in Mumbai promoting with Vijay accidentally falling down the stairs inside a building.

In a video clipping papped from the spot, the Kushi actor was seen slipping and falling down a well of stairs as everyone along with him trying to help him out.

Watch Vijay Deverakonda slipping and falling down stairs here:


Credits: Varinder Chawla
