Vijay Deverakonda slips and falls from stairs during promotions of his new single release Saahiba

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian films and Entertainment. A cinephile at heart, a writer by passion finds company in mostly poems, stories, music and mindless scrolling through the Internet, along with some very close people.