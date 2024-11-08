Vijay Deverakonda slips and falls from stairs during promotions of his new single release Saahiba
In a video, Vijay Deverakonda accidentally trips and falls down a staircase as he tries to walk out of a building in Mumbai, promoting Jasleen Royal's Saahiba.
Vijay Deverakonda was recently announced to appear in a music video called Saahiba featuring Jasleen Royal and Radhikka Madan. Ahead of the video’s release, the trio were spotted in Mumbai promoting with Vijay accidentally falling down the stairs inside a building.
In a video clipping papped from the spot, the Kushi actor was seen slipping and falling down a well of stairs as everyone along with him trying to help him out.
Watch Vijay Deverakonda slipping and falling down stairs here:
