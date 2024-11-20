Arjun Kapoor relates to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest poem post; comments ‘Really helped me when…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her official Instagram handle to share an inspirational poem by Rudyard Kipling. Unveiling a picture of the poem on the internet, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to respond, finding it relatable.

Samantha shared the poem as a post and captioned it, “This poem has always been a guiding light for me, and I wanted to share it with you today.” In response, Arjun Kapoor commented, “I have a print of this on my wall… It really helped me when I needed inspiration.”

See the official post by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Arjun Kapoor’s reply here:

The poem is called “If—” by The Jungle Book’s author Rudyard Kipling. It explores the idea of staying calm and level-headed in difficult situations. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu found it inspirational enough to post on her Instagram, Arjun Kapoor also shared the feelings prompting his reply.

Seeing Arjun's comment, the actress replied to him by keeping it simple and dropping a white-colored heart emoji.

Regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress recently starred in a new web series called Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show, directed by the Raj & DK duo, had Varun Dhawan as the male lead.

During one of her candid interviews, while promoting the web series, Samantha spilled the beans on her view of motherhood and how she believes it is not too late for her. The actress openly talked about how her dreams of settling in life haven’t changed over the years and emphasized that age isn’t a barrier for her. This was said in response to the actress playing a secret agent and mother in the recent web series.

Advertisement

The show, an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is a prequel spin-off to the original show. The film even showcases the childhood portions of Priyanka’s character from the original series.

Moving ahead, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also developing another web series called Rakt Brahmand, which will star Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

ALSO READ: RC16: Here's when Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together for the film's shoot