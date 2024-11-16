Prabhas’ next The Raja Saab to have iconic remake song in its music album? Composer S Thaman spills beans

Prabhas has been keeping his fans on their toes, all thanks to his impressive lineup of upcoming projects and the exciting details about them that surface every now and then. Now, the actor is set for his next film, The Raja Saab, which will hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Recently, composer S Thaman revealed an exciting update about the film’s musical score, which will surely excite the Rebel star’s fans.

Speaking at a recent event, the composer revealed that The Raja Saab has 6 electrifying songs, which are designed to be raging hits befitting a commercial film like this. Moreover, he revealed that one of these six songs would be a remake of another popular track, which would be a treat for the fans of the actor.

Revealing when the makers would start dropping updates about the songs of the film, Thaman said, “#TheRajaSaab will have six songs, including a remake song. The songs will be very much in line with a proper commercial film. We plan to start releasing song updates from January.”

A few days back, producer Bhushan Kumar had also left everyone geared up as he mentioned that the deal for the audio rights of the film was signed at a whopping budget. If rumors are to be trusted, the deal was worth Rs. 25 crores.

Additionally, Bhushan had also shared a curious anecdote about the visual effects used in The Raja Saab being similar to the levels of those used in the popular Harry Potter series in Hollywood.

Advertisement

He mentioned, “The visuals in the film are fantastic. Some scenes reminded me of the Hollywood movie Harry Potter.”

Prabhas will be working for the first time in a horror-romantic-comedy film directed by Maruthi. From the numerous first visuals, teasers, and posters of the film that have come out, it is evident that the Baahubali actor has put in a lot of effort to nail each of them.

Coming to the star cast, The Raja Saab features Nidhi Agerwal as the leading lady opposite Prabhas. Others who are a part of the film include Malavika Mohanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth to pen down his own autobiography after completing Coolie and Jailer 2’s shoot? Here’s what we know