‘Just pure magic…’: Nayanthara overwhelmed with emotions as Vignesh Shivan and Anirudh unveil teaser of Love Insurance Kompany song Dheema

Vignesh Shivan is ready to release the first single from his movie Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan from Love Today and Krithi Shetty. The makers have now revealed a teaser for the song called Dheema, and Nayanthara is completely in love with the track by Anirudh Ravichander.

In a recent Instagram post, Nayanthara shared the song's teaser featuring Anirudh, who can be seen singing a breathless verse from the song. Penning her appreciation, the actress wrote, “JUST PURE MAGIC. You amaze us every time with every song of yours Anirudh.”

The actress further lauded her husband, who wrote the lyrics, saying, “But this is unbelievably amazing Vignesh. This has to b one of your besssttt lyrics my uyir.” Nayanthara further went on to ask everyone to be ready for the full song and to experience the love and magic the movie would bring.

Check out the official post by Nayanthara for song teaser from Vignesh Shivan’s LIK:

The song called Dheema had been teased earlier by Anirudh himself back in the day when he dropped a glimpse from his recording studio. As the musician is set to celebrate his 34th birthday on October 16, 2024, the makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) have decided to unveil the first single on the same day as well.

The movie LIK, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is a science fiction rom-com about a man who time travels to 2035 for his love with the help of a mobile gadget. In addition to Pradeep and Krithi, the film also has SJ Suryah in the lead role.

Moreover, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors in key roles, including Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy, Gouri G. Kishan, and many more. The film was reportedly set to release in 2024, but an official confirmation about the release date has yet to be made.

Coming to Anirudh’s discography, the musician was last seen as the composer for the Rajinikanth starrer flick Vettaiyan. Moving ahead, it was further revealed the musician would be working with Shah Rukh Khan in his next film, with movies like Vidaamuyarchi, Thalapathy 69, SK 23, and many more in the pipeline.

