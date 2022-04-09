PICS: Keerthy Suresh looks resplendent in a white sheer organza saree as she waves at fans at an event

Keerthy Suresh has yet again proved that no one slays traditional looks like her as she was papped at an event in a beautiful saree. The actress stepped out in the city for an event and left us awestruck with her beauty. She slipped into a white sheer organza saree and looked mesmerising as ever. The drape featured floral embroidery in a matching white shade and a shimmery border. This was styled over a simple backless shimmery blouse in white. The actress paired the saree with a statement diamond necklace and earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun while makeup was kept subtle with pink eyeshadow and matte lip rounded her look well.

Keerthy Suresh also clicked pics with fans who have been waiting for her for hours at the event. She also waved at the huge crowd who thronged her.

Check out pics here:

Keerthy Suresh has the best wardrobe when it comes to sarees. From Bandhani to Kanjivaram to Banarasi, she has it all. The actress is fond of her attire and is seen in sarees worth having.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be starring alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. She is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.

