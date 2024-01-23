Rashmika Mandanna shares unseen goofy moments with her friends

Rashmika Mandanna has yet again shared a fun-filled moment from her outing with friends on her Instagram handle which is all cute and lovely.

The Animal actress shared a video capturing the goofy moments she had with her friends. in the video, two of them stood behind her back waving hands while the actress hid her mouth and was completely enjoying the moment.

Posting the picture and video on her official Instagram handle, Rashmika shared the caption, “Growing up you become calmer and wiser they said. meanwhile: me and my friends!”

Rashmika Mandanna shares a fun video on her timeline

Rashmika Mandanna looked all cute with two of her friends who did not show their faces standing behind her as they were waving their hands outward, standing outside a cafe.

The actress was wearing a laid-back outfit with a red top and blue denim shorts, accentuating her dangling earrings, up-top bun hairstyle, and a large bag in her hand.

Rashmika hit the headlines earlier this week after the person behind her deepfake video was apprehended by the police when the 24-year-old guy shared a fake video of the actress on the internet to garner followers on his social media handle.

The actress penned a thank you note for the Delhi Police which read, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @delhi.police_official. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. Girls and boys- if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you’re surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken!”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Workfront

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen playing one of the leads in the film Animal which was a massive success in theaters, despite having one of the most polarizing opinions about the movie.

Moreover, the actress is reprising the role as Srivialli for the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, along with playing the lead role in the film The Girlfriend, directed by actor-director Rahul Ravindran. The actress is set to join Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula's movie, tentatively called D51 aka DNS as well.

