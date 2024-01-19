EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna opens up on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; says THIS on face off scene

Rashmika Mandanna has gained notable success with the recent film Animal, establishing herself as a highly sought-after actress. Currently, she is actively involved in the shooting of the highly anticipated Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, co-starring Allu Arjun. Recently, during an interview, Rashmika opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and opined on the initial criticism faced by the face-off scene.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up on the initial criticism faced by the face-off scene with Ranbir Kapoor

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on the initial criticism of her face-off scene with Ranbir Kapoor in the second half and the eventual appreciation for the same. She mentioned that she always understood the essence of the sequence, and when the trailer was released, she knew it aimed to convey the film's sub-line and sub-text rather than revealing the entire story. Despite the mixed reviews and reactions, she was pleased that people were talking about the film and the trailer. She acknowledged that the discussions generated anticipation for the actual content. When she received feedback like "that’s by far the best performance of anything you’ve done so far," she felt validated because she knew the intensity of the particular sequence during filming.

The actress further added, “I remember telling Sandeep also because like the whole sequence was one take, because there was a lot of moving, it wasn’t predictable, I didn’t know what I was going to do. It wasn’t like this minute you smile, this minute you cry, it wasn’t that, it was just like, you feel it, when someone goes through something like this, how would you react and I remember this, between an action and cut, I don’t remember anything that happened in that sequence. I just can’t process because there was so much and I think my brain was just going out in a blank and I’ve never said it outside because I couldn’t really talk about the sequence before the film released but now since it’s all out there, I genuinely could not remember between an action and a cut and it was I think 7-8-9 minute long and I’m blank.”

She mentioned that after the intense sequence where she was crying, slapping Ranbir, and screaming, she went to Ranbir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and asked, "Was that okay? Are you okay? Like Sandeep sir was that okay?" The scene was completed in half a day because they couldn't re-shoot it too many times. While it needed to be done in 2-3 takes at most, the unpredictability of the scene added to the challenge, and they moved on after that.

She further added, “And I loved it and at that moment I was like ‘Oh so this is the high of being an actor.’ So don’t get this everytime, people don’t write sequences like these everytime, you don’t get to perform something like this everytime.”

Rashmika Mandanna on working with Ranbir Kapoor

During the same interview, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on working with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. She mentioned that working with actors with diverse work ethics and personalities is amazing as it provides valuable learning experiences. With Ranbir, whom she had seen in movies before, her initial expectation was to be active and involved. However, as she interacted with him, she realized that he is genuinely a very nice person.

She added, “So there were a lot of things that I picked up as an actor and theer were a lot of questions that I would throw at him because I’d be like ‘I want to know this, I want to know that, how do you do this, how do you do that but he would have patience to sit and explain me the whole situation, but it was amazing and I’m really happy and it was a privilege to work with him.”

Animal hit the big screens on 1 December, last year.

