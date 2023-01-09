TXT drops a bombshell first look at The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION; 5 things to expect from this comeback

Now, returning with their fifth Korean EP, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is coming back to the music scene after a world tour and performances at music festivals, New Year’s special stages, and more. After teasing their fans about the album for months now, the group finally announced their next EP after 8 months, following the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Minisode 2: Thursday's Child’ in May 2022, on December 15 at midnight KST. It was revealed that their next series will begin with ‘ The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION ’. It continues from the conclusion of their earlier two series, namely, ‘The Dream Chapter’ and ‘The Chaos Chapter’.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has established itself as one of the frontrunners of this generation’s K-pop music thanks to their genre-hopping music and a total takeover of today’s style. Their songs have always impressed the audiences, having become longtime favourites of the MOAs who always chip in, in large numbers, expressing their surprise and admiration at every chance that they get at the sincere and fabulous music.

The mood teaser that followed was a peek into the wild ride that awaits at the end of the pre-release promotions.

To be made available in total three versions, Daydream, Nightmare and Farewell, the upcoming schedule ahead of the album drop was teased. Starting from January 9 to the day after the release on January 28, the plan was revealed to the fans, with a ‘Lullaby’ concept photo version set to be unveiled on January 15 at midnight KST. The promotion scheduler introduced the mysterious concept for this album which was followed by a concept teaser which said, “The devil’s voice that I encountered by the window of midnight was sweet.” It was accompanied by an eerie video of a silhouette and a butterfly, giving hints about the comeback.

The first set of concept photos for the quintet’s upcoming mini album ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’, was released on January 9. Titled ‘Daydream’, they stayed true to the concept as the fans collectively let out a shriek of surprise looking at the dream-like photos. Playing right into the theme of ‘temptation’ the younger twenty year olds, seemed to be ready to show more skin this time around. With loose-fitting unbuttoned jackets, barely covering their torsos, these concept photos were nothing like what the fans have seen before. Barefooted and with light makeup, they seemed to be becoming one with nature. Fans appreciated the sculpted bodies of the five boys and trended hashtags like ‘CALM DOWN’ on social media, expressing their astonishment.

Looking at the introduction to the upcoming album, here’s what we can expect from it.

TXT’s bare bodies

We’re sure the fans are not complaining but it seems that there will be a lot of shirtless or barely-there outfits in this comeback. The first set of concept photos is enough to hint. The adolescent boys who were once in colourful outfits singing about their crowns have grown and matured enough to scream about their lost love and now turn to something completely different. Maybe they’ll be calmer this time around? More reserved? We can only wait to find out.

Unbelievable visuals

Not that we had any doubt before this, but the few photos we have seen so far of the five members of the group have once again instilled our belief about their flawless visuals. With light makeup or rock looks, their fit and tall frames in the latest, trendy and expensive wear or even in the most simple outfits, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members can pull it off and look top-notch at the same time.

Exceptional choreography

This one’s a no-brainer. Essentially creating a world full of some of the most followed and loved dance sequences over and over again, the synchronised and visually pleasing moves of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai make it all the more exciting to wait for their releases. Fierce moves, stunts and dance breaks make for the group’s viral sets with each song. Every time, they add fun elements to their choreographies to make it unique and we hope this time’s no different.

Live vocals

Over time, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has made one thing very clear- they can sing, and that too very beautifully. Remember Yeonjun’s Lonely Boy live rap? A moment that will forever be etched into the memory of not just fans but any viewers of the clip, the boy group always returns with tracks that heavily rely on their singing abilities.

A superhit album

When there are so many success-prone elements going into the making of these well-tailored music releases, the K-pop all-rounders may as well be ready for another hit album to add to their satchel. The first look has already raked in thousands of pre-orders across the world and it is only bound to grow in huge numbers henceforth.

We’re looking forward to the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ on January 27 at 2 pm KST.