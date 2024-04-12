5 times Kiara Advani has been caught red handed serving sass in her red outfits

Ever since Kiara Advani stepped into the film industry, she has served us with a plethora of looks in fusion wear, swimsuits, kurtas, and sarees. But amidst all her fashion choices, there is one color that holds a special place, and that is the passionate hue of red. Kiara has incorporated the color red many times, be it on the red carpet or during casual outings, and every time she looks spectacular. Kiara Advani's fashion choices in red provide excellent cues on how to incorporate the color with panache. Let's decode five of her iconic looks in red.

Painting the town red

Kiara opted for a chic bodycon dress from the brand Magda Butrym for the promotion of Satya Prem Ki Katha and her dress featured a ribbed bustline that hugged her curves. It also features a deep plunging neckline with a sensual touch. The diva left her tresses loose in curly waves and opted for minimal make-up which included kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lip and mascara. Red Christian Louboutin heels complemented her outfit nicely.

Red Hot!

For the Pinkvilla-style Icons Awards, Kiara picked a stunning red cut-out gown from the shelves of label Aadnevik. Her one-shoulder outfit had cut-out detailing on the neckline and at the torso with an asymmetrical waistline. The fall of the outfit had ruched detailing and a thigh-high side slit. Kiara foregoed the accessories and opted for nude glam with kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, a generous amount of mascara, and nude lip tint. She completed her look with silver strappy heels.

Double dose of red

Kiara picked up a red co-ord set for the promotion of Govinda Naam Mera and wore it with a dash of sass. Her chic outfit consisted of a simple bralette in red and a red skirt with ruched accents ending right before her ankle. For accessories, kiara opted for golden studs and bangles. She aced glam game with smokey eyes, and highlighted cheeks blended with blush and pink gloss. She left her hair open in beach waves.

Red-on-red

Kiara showed how to rock color-on-color with a power twist. She wore a red sequin dress with daring cut-outs on the torso, topping it off with a chic red blazer. She matched it with red high heels and make-up in tones of red: maroon eyeshadow, mauve lipstick, flushed cheeks. She left her hair open, completing the bold look.

Six yards of scarlet

Kiara for the Diwali party picked a stunning red saree. Her saree low neck cut blouse was the highlighting element and her saree was adorned in black and silver sequins which she draped in traditional style. The actress paired her saree with a diamond necklace which added the necessary bling to her saree. She left her hair open in waves and her feline eyes were accentuated with kohl. Red lipstick and blushed cheeks rounded off the diva’s festive look.

