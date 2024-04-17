Alia Bhatt says bye-bye to scorching summer in 'Gangubai wala safed' cargo pants, chikankari shirt, and cool hat

Summer has arrived, and it's time to refresh our wardrobes with the coolest trends, along with a color that never fails to make a statement - white. White is everyone's go-to choice for summer fashion. From breezy white shirts to linen pants, there is a white piece in everyone's wardrobe. Alia Bhatt is no different either and has dished out a chic all-white nailed summer fashion look.

Alia Bhatt’s all white outfit

As the temperature rises, so does Alia Bhatt's style quotient. Alia infused her white outfit with a vintage aesthetic touch. The outfit was created through a collaboration with Shabana Azmi’s NGO, Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS), and the label Sunira. It is designed specifically for scorching Indian summers. The Gangubai actress wore a pristine white Cuban collared shirt adorned with chikankari embroidery which was the focal point of her ensemble and paired with white cargo pants.

Instead of tucking her shirt into the cargo pants with pockets and flared hem, let it flow freely over the cargo pants, creating a relaxed yet polished silhouette. To cinch the waist and adding a dash of contrast, she adorned the shirt with an off-white grey buckle belt.

Alia Bhatt’s glam and accessories

Alia Bhatt elevated her ensemble with carefully chosen accessories. She picked up a white wide-brimmed hat which adorned her head and paired it with white kitten heels from Charles and Keith which perfectly complemented her ensemble. For jewellery, the Highway actress opted for small gold heels which added a subtle yet radiant shimmer to her all-white look and she sported round sunglasses to finish off her look.

Her glam was perfected with straight hair. Complementing her radiant complexion, she chose a mauve lipstick which also added a little pop of color and blushed cheeks which added a natural flush enhancing her charm. With luminous skin, she artfully upped her breezy style.

Alia’s chic all-white outfit is perfect for sweltering Indian summers and can make a standout choice for any occasion. White hues are a summer staple, and Alia just knows how to rock them. With her latest outfit, she has once again struck the perfect balance between fashion and comfort, nailing the season’s vibe, proving she is rightly hailed as a fashion icon.

