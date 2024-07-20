Pooja Hegde’s acting skills have won over fans across the globe, but her influence extends far beyond the silver screen. Hegde is a bonafide style icon, consistently gracing red carpets and social media feeds with her stunning outfits.

She recently proved her fashion superiority in an adorable vacation-ready look, and it’s safe to say that we’re in love!

Would you like to dive in and take a closer look at Pooja Hegde’s classy serve? Well, let’s check it out.

Pooja Hegde looked great in a colorful outfit

Be it a formal gown or a casual airport look, Pooja Hegde has consistently been able to turn heads with her fierce and fashionable outfit choices, and her latest look was no exception.

This stylish look featured a sleeveless, colorful mini-dress that looked all things pretty. This adorable pick was created by none other than one of B-town’s favorite fashion mavens, Saaksha and Kinni. The pretty piece also came with an unexpected price tag of Rs. 15,000; honestly, the cute fit is totally worth it!

This classy dress featured a halter and plunging neckline that added an alluring twist to her ensemble. It also came with the prettiest, well-structured silhouette that hugged the actress’ curves at all the right places, thereby accentuating them to sheer perfection. This also allowed for the statement-worthy piece to beautifully highlight her slender frame.

The femme and fabulous ensemble also had a corset-like bodice that looked just great. However, it was the colorful dress’ voluminous and beautifully flared lower half that was the highlight of the whole look. The well-formed and crisp pleats of the upper thigh-length pick also helped elongate the diva’s legs. But our favorite part of the look has got to be the adorable multicolored print all over it.

The abstract design legit made the pretty dress look like a work of modern art against Italy’s picturesque background. But that’s not all; Pooja also carried it with a sense of confidence and charm, which made it look all the more stunning. Such super cute dresses are lightweight and flowy, making them the perfect choices for vacations.

Hegde also added a Gen-Z touch to her look by completing it with matching sneakers. This also added a sporty edge to the super-sassy outfit.

Pooja Hegde’s accessories and glam picks

This versatile dress is the ultimate fun and flirty mini dress that's perfect for almost every occasion, including partying with the girls and going on a fun date night with your beloved, and it can even be dressed up for star-studded parties. However, Pooja surprised us by taking the minimalistic route for her accessories. She added delicate droplet earrings, a simple bracelet, and sunglasses with a white frame.

Even her flawless and natural-looking makeup look with a subtle glow was right on point. With some subtle eyeshadow, a colorful touch of rouge blush, some light contouring, and a touch of matte pink lipstick, she nailed the makeup look. However, her incomparable smile was undoubtedly the highlight of the whole look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her hairstyle. She went with a half-tied look, with strands from both sides pinned at the back. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle with the middle parting allowed for her gorgeous face and delicate accessories to be visible while letting her luscious locks cascade freely at the back.

So, what did you think of Pooja Hegde’s colorful look? Would you like to wear something like this on your next vacation? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

