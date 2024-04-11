Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns the heat up a notch in black Gucci pantsuit, Serpenti watch and messy hair

Boardroom fashion has been a symbol of professionalism in the corporate world for quite some time, but recently, this trend has made its way into Bollywood. From tailored suits to chic blazers, Bollywood celebrities are embracing this trend with flair and are excelling in it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has aced the power suit trend on multiple occasions and has always taken it a notch higher. Every time she pulls off a pantsuit, she looks no less than a boss lady. Once again, the actress has managed to set screens on fire with yet another bold look. Let’s decode how Samantha aced her power suit game like a pro by adding a bold twist to it.

Samantha’s fiery all-black look

The fashion icon embraced boss babe vibes in an all-black pantsuit from the brand Gucci styled by Preetham Julkaler. Her blazer was tailored and well-constructed. The Kushi actress rocked a blazer with notch lapels, powered shoulders, flap pockets and full sleeves. She went bold and gave the shirt a miss, pairing the look with loose black pants.

This summer you can also opt for classic black clothing rather than styles that are overly colorful. Two-piece solutions - like pantsuits have become the new normal. They have transcended the boardroom walls and have become a party staple. You can pick pantsuits for interviews, or home or style them for your upcoming party. An oversized blazer is a quintessential wardrobe staple for today, and if it is black, it can become your favorite piece.

Samantha’s stylish accessories

As for accessories, the Oh Baby actress kept it classy with a silver Bvlgari Serpenti watch, silver earrings, and silver rings on her fingers. Samantha’s accessories complemented her look but didn’t detract attention from it. With her grunge hairstyle styled by Daksh Nidhi, she opted for dewy glam make-up done by Avni Rambhia featuring highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lipstick, and arched brows.

Samantha’s black pantsuit is never going out of fashion; it’s a classic look that will remain timeless and will always look good. The versatile outfit can suit any occasion and you can pair it with a shirt or sneakers and it will make you feel powerful for sure. For your next party, give flashy dresses a skip and opt for a tailored classic black blazer like Samantha.

ALSO READ: Samantha is ‘unbothered’ as she exudes elegance in dramatic button-down shirt