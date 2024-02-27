The worlds of entertainment and fashion are far more closely knit than one would usually believe. This is precisely why celebrities make and break these trends based on their unique fashion choices. Many times these unique trends end up starting in one part of the world and rapidly taking over the whole globe. A recent show-stopping trend that has visibly grown at the same speed is the bow momentum.

Bollywood’s leading ladies like the fabulous Alia Bhatt, the incomparable Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the pretty Triptii Dimri, and others have been embracing the power of bows with their fabulous outfits. Well, let’s just zoom in and take a proper look at this grand comeback.

How are bows making their grand return to world of fashion?

Off-shoulder maxi dresses with bows:

Many talented Bollywood actresses have been choosing to wear gorgeous maxi and midi dresses with unique bows on the yoke and sleeves like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

The Aisha actress’ blue dress with a corseted waist had a bow-styled off-the-shoulder outfit that looked super stylish. She completed the look with black faux leather gloves and matching boots that looked awesome.

Pretty diamanté-encrusted bows:

One of the prettiest ways in which B-town’s actresses are making us fall head-over-heels in bows is by adding embellished bows to their classy floor-length gowns.

The divas are adding these diamanté-encrusted bows to their outfits just like Triptii Dimri’s vibrant red long sleeveless gown with a gorgeous embellished bow at her chest. This totally elevated her classy outfit.

Embellished bows on sleeves:

Tamannaah Bhatia recently went above and beyond to make us fall for this classy trend. She chose to wear a simply spectacular black gown with OG shoulder pads that elevated the whole style.

Meanwhile, this pretty dress was made all the more special with studded bow embellishments in sleeves, which created peepholes with unique cut-outs that added to the piece’s overall style.

How are celebrities adding bows to their accessories?

Dramatically big bow clips:

Many actresses are going for classy and dramatically large-sized bows on their hair as a hair accessory. This list included Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who wore a black ankle-length dress with a square-shaped neckline and ruffled sleeves.

The gorgeous dress has a bow ribbon on her waist that made us gush and gasp. But she also added a feminine touch by tying her hair up at the back from both sides, and securing it with a pink and pretty bow.

The Mini bow hairstyle:

Alia Bhatt wore a pretty pristine white sleeveless floor-length gown for the Met Gala 2023 with pearl embellishments all over it. The gown also had a dramatic train trailing behind her as she walked ahead with confidence.

While her plunging neckline made her ensemble all the more incomparable, it was the matching mini white bow with her combed-back hairstyle to elevate her charming red carpet-ready look.

Diamanté-studded bow heels:

Many actresses have been making a case for bows by embracing them with all their statement-worthy accessories. This includes pink embellished stiletto heels with bows worn by Khushi Kapoor recently.

These show-stopping diamanté-studded heels with a hyper-feminine hue looked fabulous and they can easily elevate any outfit like the diva’s sweater and pleated mini skirt. We love them!

This list of accessories is in no way conclusive. Many celebrities wear bow-shaped earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and even luxurious bags. Gorgeous bows are taking over the world of fashion in the prettiest and most feminine ways, and we’re thoroughly obsessed.

So, what do you think of this beautiful style? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

