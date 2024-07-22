Triptii Dimri is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world, and her love for white dresses is no secret. From dreamy off-the-shoulder gowns to sassy mini dresses and even formal midi picks, she has been able to rock this color in every style imaginable.

To be honest, white is anything but boring when Triptii Dimri wears it. After all, she has a knack for turning this classic color into statement-making outfits, and we’re super impressed.

So, why don’t we delve into the Laila Majnu actress’ world of fashion fabulousness as we look closer at 3 head-turning white dresses worn to perfection by her to understand how to slay in perfectly balanced looks?

Sheer white off-shoulder gown:

The Bulbbul actress recently attended the screening of her latest movie, Bad Newz, while wearing a stunning white piece known as the ‘Jolene gown’. This statement white pick was crafted delicately by Deme By Gabriella and bore a hefty price tag of Rs. 21,500.

The classy gown had a ruched and well-pleated design with a draped style, adding to the texture and look. Even the off-shoulder neckline along with the sheer and fitted silhouette added a layer of sultriness to the overall modern outfit. She added matching pumps and a statement crystal droplet necklace to complete this look.

Form-fitting bandage style dress:

Triptii Dimri often goes out of her way to embrace some of the most unique and unexpected designs and styles. This is precisely what she did with another one of her latest promotional looks. She opted for a pristine white bandage-style dress, which was beautifully created by the fashion geniuses at Self Centrd. The classy piece made her curves look fabulous.

Advertisement

The most unique part of the midi was its stylish deep and circular-shaped neckline, which helped the diva flaunt a matching white bralette top. This fiery pick was worn underneath to enhance the look. She completed the look with matching pumps and minimalistic picks. Even her radiant makeup look further enhanced the outfit.

Sassy white rosette mini-dress:

While promoting the same movie, Triptii served quite an unforgettable style statement in a white sleeveless mini dress with broad straps, from the beloved brand, Forever New. The classy pick also had a body-hugging silhouette that perfectly accentuated Triptii’s oh-so-slender frame.

Meanwhile, the deep square-shaped neckline also added some allure to the modern and mesmerizing ensemble. However, it was the unique rosette detail on the front that gave the classy piece a rather feminine and fabulous touch. She paired her outfit with matching white heels and minimalistic accessories for the perfect date-ready look.

Advertisement

So, do you agree with the fact that nobody can ace white like Triptii Dimri?

Which one of these classy white dresses is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor serves us Red Notice in her crimson wrap-up style shirt with statement accessories