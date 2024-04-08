Deepika Padukone vs Kiara Advani fashion face-off: Who styled the sweater shirt outfit better?

In Bollywood, every actress wants to look her best, and their stylists work tirelessly to ensure they shine in unique outfits. However, sometimes celebrities find themselves in situations where their outfits look the same or have striking similarities. A similar incident occurred with two top actresses in the film industry, Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone. While their clothes weren't identical, they shared quite a few similar styles. Let's take a closer look at their fashion face-off!

Deepika Padukone’s muted outfit

Deepika Padukone is renowned for her elegant and classy style, whether on the red carpet or at the airport. She prefers muted tones, and for the event of her movie Fighter, Deepika wore a white shirt with collars and unbuttoned sleeves. Over the white unbuttoned shirt, the Padmaavat actress added a loose-knitted sweater vest in brown. She paired it with taupe-colored wide-leg pants.

Deepika completed her look with beige pointed heels. She kept her glam neutral and opted for mauve lipstick, brown smokey eyes, and blush blended with highlighter on her cheeks. Deepika left her brunette locks open with golden highlights to compliment her overall look.

Kiara Advani’s bright blue outfit

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is a welcome change of pace in the fashion industry who doesn’t hesitate to try striking hues, daring cuts, and unconventional styling.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently spotted at the airport wearing an outfit similar to Deepika’s. She wore a top from Zara; the blue top had a pinstripe shirt with a white sweater vest attached. Unlike Deepika, who wore a separate brown sweater vest over her white shirt, Kiara’s top already had the sweater vest attached.

While Deepika opted for slightly wide-leg pants, Kiara paired her top with white slim-fit pants that had a small slit. The Shershaah actress paired her top with Fendi sunglasses and carried a blue bag. She opted for a light pink look, including pink gloss, defined brows, and blushed cheeks for makeup. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

Final Verdict

It's challenging to declare a winner between the two because both actresses bring their unique flair. While Deepika's outfit leaned towards browns, Kiara's was brighter. Deepika added the sweater vest herself, whereas Kiara's had already been attached. Deepika's makeup perfectly complemented her outfit with browns, while Kiara's daytime makeup was spot-on.

However, both of their outfits showcased their impeccable sartorial choices. So, we can't decide which look is better, but you can tell us in the comments which look you prefer more.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor vs Pooja Hegde Fashion Face-off: Who wore the sheer silver sequinned gown better?