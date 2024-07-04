Valentine's Day may be far off, but Khushi Kapoor's red button-down dress is worth bookmarking now

On July 3, 2024, the glitz and glam of Bollywood was on full display as the makers of the movie Kill held a special screening for the film fraternity. Bollywood’s elite stepped out in style, with red and black reigning as evening’s predominant colors, perfectly aligning with the film’s theme. Among the many glamorous attendees, one standout was Khushi Kapoor, whose choice of attire stole the spotlight.

Despite being relatively new to the silver screen with just one film under her belt, Khushi Kapoor has already carved out a significant niche in the fashion world. The actress has consistently impressed fashion police with her fashion sense and last night was no different. Let’s delve into her look, which might inspire you for your next date night with bae.

Khushi Kapoor’s latest look

Her red dress comes from the brand Qua and features half sleeves and a one-piece collar, adding a structured elegance to its silhouette. A concealed placket runs seamlessly down the front, ensuring a sleek appearance.

What sets her dress apart is a cool slit placed above the flared hem, adding a hint of drama. The dress was tailored to highlight Khushi’s frame. It fits closely around the bust, hips and waist, then flows out gracefully in a flared shape.

The vibrant red color of the dress catches the eye and makes it perfect for enjoying a luxurious resort getaway, and indeed it’s also a perfect choice for a romantic evening out with bae. Her dress can seamlessly transition from a dinner date to a night of cocktails or any special event.

Khushi’s accessories and glam

The Archies actress complemented her ensemble with classic black heels from H&M and a red Chanel bag slung on her shoulders, adding a touch of luxury. Her accessories, including a silver bracelet, dainty rings and pendant, and a wristwatch, enhanced the overall elegance of her outfit.

For make-up, the 23-year-old actress opted for a mauve lip color that likely added a subtle yet flattering hue to her lips. Her blushed cheeks provided a natural glow, while arched brows framed her face. The on-fleek eyeliner added drama to her eyes. To finish her look, she styled her hair in soft curls.

The following red dress aptly defines Khushi Kapoor’s fashion. This dress, stylish, well-fitted and bright, not only demonstrates her good understanding of the trends in the fashion world, but also gives insight into the fact that she wears only the best clothes, designed to the highest standard.

With her successful career unfolding, Khushi Kapoor’s fashion choices will surely leave a positive impression on anyone interested in fashion.

