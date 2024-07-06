Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night was a vibrant celebration that brought Indian and international stars along with business tycoons under one roof. Well, not just that, the display of fashion fabulousness at the auspicious event was simply unmatched. The star-studded ceremony also included Bollywood actresses who attended it dressed to the nines.

But only a few of these amazing divas managed to shine brightly while nailing the Indian regal glam dress code and adding some extra bling to the night.

Let’s just zoom in and discover which Bollywood divas turned up the glam factor, taking it to the next level with their fashion choices last night.

Who wore what at Anant and Radhika's sangeet night?

Deepika Padukone:

Although most of the celebrity guests opted for super shimmery ensembles, Deepika Padukone kept her look somber and elegant in a regal-looking Torani saree. The elegant embroidery work on the drape elevated the whole ensemble. The mother-to-be’s pregnancy glow enhanced the look to a whole other level, rendering us speechless.

She wore a matching blouse, which was also covered in the same embroidery work. This maternity-friendly saree look reminded us that nobody can slay in ethnic wear quite like Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt wore a dark-hued and elegantly crafted black velvet lehenga set for the occasion. This classy pick, created by Faraz Manan Couture, featured a cropped blouse with sleek straps and an alluring sweetheart neckline.

Her blouse had shimmery golden embroidery, adding some bling to the ethnic look. The free-flowing lehenga skirt perfectly matched the diva’s blouse, and we are definitely in love with it. She also added a matching black dupatta. The dark color of the piece gave it a sincerely edgy appeal.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani made us fall back in love with pastel colors with a pre-draped pastel pink concept saree that was thoroughly laden with elegant pearl work, which was amazing. The hue also looked beautiful for her complexion.

The mermaid-like silhouette of the luxurious saree brought a major 90’s flashback with it. On the other hand, the off-the-shoulder style and pearly feel gave it a modern touch. She also added diamond accessories to elevate the ensemble.’

Janhvi Kapoor:

When it comes to serving lehenga looks for the night, Janhvi Kapoor’s peacock-inspired green-blue lehenga set was unexpectedly amazing. This statement pick also had a mermaid-like silhouette that helped accentuate the diva’s curves, making us fall in love with her choices.

The elaborate skirt had applique work, embellished with sequins and stones, all over it. Even the shiny strapless top was a work of art.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday loves to flaunt her curves with statement-worthy sarees, and she proved this in a metallic silver saree. The classy and shimmery piece, designed by the ace fashion maven, Manish Malhotra, was laden with sequin work, adding some bling to the modernized outfit.

She also added a tube crop top-like strapless blouse with a super hot plunging neckline, elevating the overall vibe of the diva’s ensemble. However, her heart-shaped silver bag was undeniably the highlight of the look.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan always knows just how to turn heads, especially when it comes to her ethnic fashion game. She opted for an exceptional white and champagne gold-colored ready-to-wear saree that had onlookers gushing for more.

The whole piece had intricate sequins and zari work all over it. The look featured a full-sleeved blouse, an alluring plunging neckline and shoulder pads, and an amazing structured skirt that also slayed.

Disha Patani:

Disha Patani is one of the actresses who loves to flaunt her curves with modernized and fusional sarees. Her latest look was no exception. She looked like a modern apsara as she opted for an incomparably gorgeous gold-colored saree look.

Her exceptional outfit featured a heavily sequin-embellished fitted cap-sleeve blouse with a deep and plunging sweetheart neckline. The well-draped saree in itself was also a work of art. It was laden with a lined design that had rows of sequin work, elevating the whole vibe. She also added a small matching gold bag that slayed.

Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy consistently loves to wear high-end ensembles and embrace the power of dark and unique hues. This is precisely what she did with her latest look in a show-stopping chocolate brown-hued chiffon hand-embroidered sequined saree, which was created by Dilnaz Kharbhary.

The well-dropped statement saree was thoroughly laden with many exquisite lines of contrasting golden sequin work that elevated its overall appeal. This was paired with a bralette-like blouse with sleek straps and a plunging neckline. It was heavily laden with gold sequin and beaded work that rocked. She also added a golden polti bag to complete the look.

Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi Kapoor was one of the few guests who were able to serve pink power perfection with her femme and fabulous outfit choice. She opted for a vibrant and beautifully draped pink glittery saree for the night. This was paired with a matching blouse, which had an off-shoulder style with detachable gloves-like full sleeves.

These sleeves were also elevated with patterned sequins, adding some bling to the whole look. They visibly merged retro vibes with modern magic, and we love the pretty pick.

Mira Rajput Kapoor:

One of the most spectacular shimmery dresses was worn by none other than the fabulous Mira Rajput Kapoor. She made our hearts beat faster with a jaw-dropping silver and black lehenga set, which was beautifully laden with sparkly sequin and crystal work.

This was paired with a matching cap-sleeve and worked-up blouse that had a sweetheart neckline. She also added a beautifully embellished black dupatta, giving a mesmerizing twist to her ethnic and elegant look.

So, are you feeling inspired to rock the upcoming wedding season with your own statement and spectacular ethnic ensembles?

Which one of these amazing celebrity looks is your absolute favorite?

