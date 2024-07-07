Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more celebs who sparkled in their sequined outfits

The night of July 5th was a grand one as Bollywood and the business sectors’ elite came together for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Sangeet ceremony. It was in a way a fashion show as those invited to the event were dressed in their best outfits.

Among the dazzling display of gold outfits, lehengas and sarees, one trend stood out: sequins. Sequined outfits were worn by celebrities brilliantly. Celebrities shone brightly in sequined ensembles, adding an extra touch to sparkle to an already luminous night. Here are 7 celebrities who embraced the sequins trend at the event.

Ananya Panday in gold sequin saree

Ananya Panday turned heads in a golden saree by Manish Malhotra. Her saree featured intricate sequin work in gold and her saree was draped in the traditional manner with pallu gracefully cascading down her shoulder.

She paired her saree with a strapless blouse, exuding glamor. With a diamond necklace, bracelet and matching earrings her look was complete. With glam make-up and a heart-shaped bag, she finished her sangeet look.

Khushi Kapoor in dazzling pink saree

Khushi Kapoor stole the show in a shimmering pink satin saree by Manish Malhotra with glimmering sequin details paired with an exquisite strapless blouse featuring intricate sequin embellishments.

She elevated her ensemble with a diamond studded choker and earrings, complemented by silver heels that added flair to her look. Her make-up featured subtle pink eyeshadow, on-fleek eyeliner, flushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, showcasing her elegance at its best.

Sara Ali Khan in golden saree

Sara Ali Khan stole the spotlight at the grand event in a gold sequin-adorned lehenga saree. She wore a heavily embellished lehenga with a fish-cut silhouette, draped like a saree in a golden hue.

Her saree sparkled brightly due to silver and sequin embellishments making it perfect for sangeet night. Her opulent outfit was complemented by a clean bun, dazzling earrings and muted make-up.

Janhvi Kapoor in sequin-adorned peacock lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor’s peacock-inspired lehenga was full of opulence and intricacy. Her blue choli heavily adorned with shimmering blue sequins complemented the lehenga adorned with cascading peacock feather motifs in shades of blue and green.

The dual-toned dupatta in sequins draped elegantly over her arms added a regal touch to her ensemble. The actress enhanced her make-up with precision and finesse featuring winged eyeliner, radiant glow and glossy lips.

Kiara Advani in beads and sequins ensemble

Kiara Advani once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense where she dazzled in a breathtaking silver and sequined and beaded outfit coming from the designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her outfit featured intricate corset details with silver sequins complementing her svelte frame.

Her gown featured a mermaid silhouette embellished with delicate white beaded details. The combination of sequins and beads created a stunning interplay of textures making her one of the stylish guests.

Disha Patani in gold sequin saree

Disha Patani turned heads at the sangeet ceremony in a dazzling golden saree coming from the racks of Monisha Jai Singh, which showcased her toned frame. Her saree was crafted with shimmering sequins.

The short blouse also mirrored the work on the saree. She draped the pallu elegantly over her shoulders, completing the look with grace. Complementing the saree, the actress carried a small golden clutch that added a chic element to her outfit.

Manushi Chhillar in silver co-ord set

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar arrived at the event in a silver co-ord set. The outfit featured a short off-shoulder blouse intricately adorned with sequins, paired with a mermaid-shaped skirt also adorned with sequins which gave her outfit a harmonious look.

To complement the outfit, the actress opted for bold red lipstick that gave her outfit a pop of color. She rounded off her look with elegant side-parted curls.

The sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a grand affair; the event was fully packed with celebrities, but it was equally a glamorous fashion parade. This proved to be true, with sequined outfits lending an extra touch of glitz to the evening and ensuring that it is one to remember.

