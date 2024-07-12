Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities were a star-studded affair, and his wedding is set to be just as grand. Now, the big day is finally here. Anant Ambani is all set to marry the love of his life, Radhika Merchant. This grand event promises to be a heavily fashionable affair.

The groom is ready to dazzle with his stylish choices, but the groom squad is also making waves. Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor turned heads with their stunning ethnic looks, setting major fashion goals for wedding celebrations.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a detailed look at these divas’ incomparably mesmerizing and modern ethnic ensembles for some serious ethnic fashion inspiration.

Ananya Panday’s vibrant yellow lehenga set:

Ananya Panday never fails to make a fashionable splash with her vibrant and fabulous ethnic looks for every star-studded occasion. This was evident in her latest ensemble for Anant Ambani’s baraat. The bright yellow hue of her modernized lehenga set perfectly complemented her complexion and showcased her well-toned frame.

Her gasp-worthy look featured a sleeveless, form-fitting crop top-style blouse with a circular-shaped, deep plunging neckline, adding a sultry twist to her otherwise sophisticated ethnic ensemble. This was paired with a matching floor-length, high-waisted lehenga skirt that flowed beautifully as she moved confidently and gracefully. The shimmery, sequin-laden gold work elevated the look, and the animal print design was a true work of art.

Ananya accessorized with a gold bracelet, tiny stud earrings, and a delicate bindi, perfectly rounding off her stunning ensemble. We loved her style!

Khushi Kapoor’s shimmery green co-ord set:

Khushi Kapoor has always made her mark with unexpectedly stunning ensembles, and her ethnic fashion game is a testament to this. Her latest baraat-ready look was no exception. The unique neon green hue of her outfit made her complexion glow, highlighting her enviable curves perfectly.

The Archies actress, part of the groom’s squad, looked radiant in a shimmering, vibrant green ensemble that simply slayed. The matching green-colored animal print sequin work enhanced the outfit's overall aesthetic appeal. Her classy look featured a body-hugging fusional co-ord set with a sleeveless, corset-like crop top.

Khushi paired this with a high-waisted, floor-length green lehenga skirt with well-formed pleats that swayed beautifully as she walked with confidence. She accessorized with a silver choker-style necklace, stud earrings, silver bracelets, and a matching ring. Her enchanting ensemble left us green with envy!

Shanaya Kapoor’s elegant blue ethnic look:

Shanaya Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the world of entertainment and fashion with her unconventional yet stunning outfit choices. This was clearly evidenced by her recent eye-catching baraati look as part of Anant Ambani’s brigade. The dark and edgy blue hue of her ensemble was a bold choice that paid off spectacularly, with the contrasting gold sequin-laden animal print adding an alluring touch.

The gasp-worthy color of the ethnic look not only complemented her complexion but also accentuated the flattering silhouette of the outfit. Kapoor's fashion choices consistently showcase her unique sense of style and her ability to make a statement, just like this fusional lehenga set did.

The mesmerizing ensemble featured a fitted, corset-like crop top with sleek straps and a deep neckline. The classy look was paired with a well-pleated, long lehenga skirt that elegantly swayed as the Gen-Z actress moved. This fabulous, shimmery, and sparkly outfit allowed her to unleash her inner glow, and we’re head-over-heels in love with her classy look.

Meezan Jaffrey and Veer Pahariya also joined the squad:

Even Meezan Jaffrey and Veer Pahariya joined the groom squad in sequin-laden vibrant red-colored fusional ensembles that undeniably rocked. Their looks featured full-sleeve red kurtas with matching red sequin work throughout. The stylish looks also boasted gold sequin embroidery around the collared neckline, elevating the overall appearance.

Meezan paired his kurta with classy high-waisted dhoti-style ruched and pleated pants. The ankle-length lowers made quite a mark. Veer, on the other hand, wore black high-waisted pants with a straight silhouette and flared edges, which looked just amazing. Both completed their looks with comfortably stylish sneakers and sassy accessories.

So, which one of these stylish celebrity-approved ethnic looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

