Vidya Balan is a fashion icon who advocates for individuality and self-love over everything. The diva’s warm nature, beautiful smile, and incomparably charming personality always add to her fashion-forward choices, creating the most magical ensembles. The diva also rocks at formal fashion statements, and her power dressing game is always on fleek.

Keeping up with this reputation, Vidya Balan recently wore a classy black set, and it has us picking our jaws up off the floor. Let’s zoom in and have a better look at the all-black and bewitching fashion statement served by the Do Aur Do Pyaar actress.

Vidya Balan looked amazing in a classy head-to-toe black set:

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress always looks bewitching in black and her recent fiery and fabulous outfit, from the creative fashion maven, Sav Lamba, cemented that fact. The classy outfit featured a strapless and fitted black cropped top with a deep and plunging neckline that gave it a rather sultry spin. The top helped flaunt the diva's beyond-enviable curves to sheer perfection. We're still gushing over here!

The Dirty Picture actress’ cropped top was layered with a long and slightly oversized blazer with OG shoulder pads that gave her outfit the power boss babe vibe. This longer blazer with slit-cut long sleeves and convenient pockets on both sides looked amazing on her frame. The diva showed us how to ace power-dressing skills like a boss.

She added a long floor-length skirt with a straight style that looked hotter than ever. Even the thigh-high slit on the skirt was a piece of art. It gave the whole set a rather sultry spin, and we’re totally speechless. The bodycon silhouette of the high-waisted skirt also accentuated the diva’s curves. It’s quite safe to say that the diva has managed to achieve power-dressing perfection with this one.

The diva further completed her OOTD with black strappy heels These perfectly matched her classy ensemble. She also added a timeless green wristwatch to elevate the whole ensemble. Further, for accessories, she chose statement-worthy gold earrings, a gold bracelet, and classy rings. She has literally upgraded the boardroom dressing game, and we doubt we’ll be able to get over this one, anytime soon.

Vidya Balan’s makeup look and hairstyle were also perfect:

For Vidya’s makeup, her makeup expert went with a subtle matte base that helped her flaunt her natural beauty. She also added a touch of blush and contour with a subtle brown eyeshadow and bold red lipstick, that elevated the whole look beyond all comparison.

Meanwhile, her hairstylist tied her luscious black locks up and styled them into an elegantly low ponytail with a middle parting. This made sure that her gorgeous face was clearly visible along with her flawless makeup look and accessories game. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle was just the wisest choice.

With this outfit, Vidya Balan has proven that nobody can ace power dressing the way she does it. The diva has achieved an all-new level of formal finesses with this one, and we’re totally inspired by this one.

So, what did you think of Vidya Balan’s look? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

